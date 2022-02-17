Lizzo’s Dance Competition Series Reveals Trailer and March Premiere Date

All the rumors are true: Lizzo’s dance competition series, titled “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” is premiering on Amazon Prime Video next month.

The eight-episode unscripted show, which is Lizzo’s first project as part of her first-look deal with Amazon Studios, will premiere on the streaming service March 25.

According to the series’ official logline, it follows “global superstar and icon Lizzo, who is on the hunt for confident, bad-ass women to join the elite ranks of the Big Grrrls and join her world tour. With 10 hopeful women moving into the Big Grrrls House, they must prove they have what it takes to make it to the end and join Lizzo in front of a global audience on the center stage.”

“Girls like me don’t get representation,” Lizzo says in the trailer. “It’s time to roll up my sleeves and find them myself.”

Choreographer Tanisha Scott joins Lizzo to help with her search for the next Big Grrrls, as well as original tour dancers Chawnta’ Marie Van, Shirlene Quigley and Grace Holden. The show will also feature several special guests, including SZA, choreographer Charm La’Donna and body movement expert Rashida KhanBey Miller.

Lizzo serves as executive producer for the series along with Makiah Green, Kevin Beisler, Julie Pizzi, Farnaz Farjam, Myiea Coy, Kimberly Goodman and Glenda Cox. The series is directed by Nneka Onuorah and produced by Amazon Studios, Bunim-Murray Productions and Lizzo’s production company, Lizzo Bangers.

Watch the full trailer for “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” below.