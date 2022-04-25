Lizzo Unveils Dates for ‘Special’ Arena Tour

With a hit single in “About Damn Time” and a new album, “Special,” due in July, Lizzo has unveiled dates for her tour in support of the album, with support from special guest, Atlanta rapper Latto.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on September 23rd in Sunrise, FL and runs through November with stops including New York City on October 2nd and Los Angeles on November 18th, full routing is available below. Public onsale will begin Friday, April 29th at 10 a.m. local time.

The singer — who was featured on the cover of Variety earlier this month — has already had a packed 2022, with a double duty hosting and performance gig on “Saturday Night Live,” and visits to NBC’s “Today Show” and CBS’ “Late Late Show with James Corden.” Lizzo can also currently be seen in Amazon Prime Video’s reality show, “Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls.”

September 23 – Sunrise, FL – FLA Live Arena

September 24 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

September 27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

September 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

September 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

October 2 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

October 6 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

October 7 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

October 11 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

October 14 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

October 16 – Chicago, IL – United Center

October 18 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

October 20 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

October 22 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

October 23 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

October 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

October 26 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

October 28 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

October 31 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

November 2 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

November 4 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

November 7 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

November 9 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

November 12 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

November 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum