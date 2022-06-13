Lizzo Releases New Version of ‘Grrrls’ After Backlash Over Ableist Lyric: ‘I Never Want to Promote Derogatory Language’

Lizzo has released a new version of her single “Grrrls” after receiving backlash from disability advocates for including the word “spaz” in the song’s beginning lines.

The original version of the track sparked heated debate among fans, who were disappointed with the singer’s decision to include the derogatory term. In the medical field, “spastic” refers to a disability that makes it difficult for people to control their muscles, especially in their arms and legs.

One Twitter user tweeted: “Hey @lizzo my disability Cerebral Palsy is literally classified as Spastic Diplegia (where spasticity refers to unending painful tightness in my legs) your new song makes me pretty angry + sad. ‘Spaz’ doesn’t mean freaked out or crazy. It’s an ableist slur. It’s 2022. Do better.”

Lizzo responded on Instagram, posting the announcement of the lyric replacement and explaining her decision to release a new version of the song. “Let’s make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language,” she writes, before going on to elaborate on how she was “proud” to have taken the steps to “listen and take action.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

In the original track, Lizzo sings: “Hold my bag, bitch, hold my bag/ Do you see this shit? I’m a spaz.” The new version now has Lizzo singing: “Hold my bag, bitch, Hold my bag/ Do you see this shit? Hold me back.” Listen to the updated track below.

As of publication time, the track has only been updated on Lizzo’s YouTube. The release of “Grrrls” follows the buzz of Lizzo’s TikTok-favored “About Damn Time” and serves as the second single off the pop singer’s forthcoming studio album “Special.” The new project is set to arrive July 15 via Nice Life Recording Company/Atlantic Records.