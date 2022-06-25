Lizzo and Live Nation Donate $1 Million to Support Abortion-Rights Groups

Lizzo and Live Nation will donate $1 million from the singer’s upcoming “Special” tour to support abortion access groups, after the the Supreme Court’s galvanizing decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“I’m pledging $500k from my upcoming tour to Planned Parenthood and Abortion Rights. Live Nation agreed to match— to make it 1 MILLION dollars,” Lizzo tweeted on Friday.

After initially announcing that the money would go to Planned Parenthood, she responded to a comment adding that money will be directed toward Abortion Funds as well.

“The most important thing is action & loud voices. @PPFA, @AbortionFunds & organizations like them— will need funding to continue offering services to people who are most harmed by this ban,” she continued, directing fans to her Lizzo Loves You website, which she launched to help black organizations in observation of Juneteenth.

“Black women & women of color have historically had disproportionately less access to family planning resources— this is a great loss but not a new one,” Lizzo added.

Live Nation is also among the music companies — also including CAA, Sony Music, Tidal, UTA, the Walt Disney Company, Warner Music and WME — that have said they will reimbursement for travel if it is required to access healthcare services, including reproductive healthcare services, among other initiatives. In an internal memo, Warner also said it is supporting the Center for Reproductive Rights and will match employee donations to the organization through July 31.

While Lizzo and Live Nation’s action was one of the first sizable donations from the entertainment world, theirs were hardly the only voices dissenting the Supreme Court’s ruling.

“I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are,” Taylor Swift tweeted, replying to a length post from Michelle Obama. “That after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that.”

At the Glastonbury Festival, Phoebe Bridgers led the crowd in a “Fuck the Supreme Court!” chant while Billie Eilish said, “Today is a really, really dark day for women in the US. I’m just going to say that as I cannot bear to think about it any longer in this moment.”