‘Live From My Den’ Season 4 Showcases a Diverse Lineup of Today’s Most Innovative Artists

Artists Den brings “Live From My Den” back for another season, highlighting today’s most extraordinary artists as they perform from the creative spaces of their homes, studios and cities most significant to their creative processes. New episodes of “Live From My Den” will premiere each week exclusively via Variety.com, beginning Friday, Dec. 2, with an intimate performance and interview from Grammy-nominated rock band IDLES in Cleveland, Ohio, at The Beachland Ballroom. “Live From My Den” is made possible and brought to life by Hard Rock, and in partnership with FUJIFILM North America Corporation (Fujifilm).

“At the Artists Den, our mission is to tell the most compelling stories in music. In that spirit, we’re thrilled to premiere Season 4 of ‘Live From My Den,’ which spotlights the most exciting rising talent across genres like indie rock, hip-hop, and country,” said Artists Den CEO/Founder Mark Lieberman. “We’re honored to capture these artists’ creative processes at pivotal moments in their careers with Variety as our editorial partner. Our continuing partnerships with Hard Rock and Fujifilm have allowed us to create enriching experiences for both music fans and young creatives throughout the production process. All seven episodes are incredible additions to the Artists Den catalog, and we’re delighted to share them with music fans across the world.”

“Each ‘Live From My Den’ episode truly captures the nuances of the artistic process,” said Shirley Halperin, Variety’s Executive Editor of Music. “As always, Variety is thrilled to collaborate with Artists Den to spotlight this diverse curation of musical talent.”

The fourth season of ‘Live From My Den’ will feature a wide range of top artists and rising stars spanning an equally diverse array of musical genres including songwriter/producer duo Jack Johnson and Blake Mills, indie rock sensation Soccer Mommy, and East Coast hip-hop artist Kota the Friend. Two of the seven episodes are filmed with intimate live audiences within the newly opened, upscale Hard Rock Hotel New York. Paying homage to the mecca of recording studios that once lined 48th Street, the hotel infuses music across all its spaces and décor including its iconic one-of-a-kind music memorabilia collection.

“Since we opened Hard Rock Hotel New York earlier this year we’ve been showing the city and the world what Hard Rock does best,” said Keith Sheldon, President of Entertainment for Hard Rock International. “We are proud to align with Artist’s Den once again to support emerging and established artists in a world-class space conducive to creativity and bringing people together.”

Along with dynamic live performances, each artist answers questions drawn from their own fan communities. In the Creative Tour segment, artists offer a peek into their artistic spaces and processes, including tours of their favorite independent venues, local parks, and neighborhoods that inspire their creativity. With its intimate setting and inspiring approach, ‘Live From My Den’ gives fans a truly unique hi-fidelity experience with a caliber of storytelling that has made Artists Den a global hallmark for more than a decade.

With support from Fujifilm, Artists Den has created another season of ‘Live From My Den’ using FUJIFILM X Series and GFX System cameras and lenses, while focusing on ways we can continue to enhance an educational experience for young photographers and filmmakers during production. This season, they’re sharing three content stories focused on mentorship, craftsmanship, and the technological benefits that the partnership provided students in various locations around the world. To read about their stories and see their images, please visit Students of Storytelling.

Furthermore, each episode of ‘Live From My Den’ highlights a local charity organization important to the artist, promoted via donation links and targeted messaging. As we work through the complexities of living in a post-pandemic world, Artists Den and partners are excited to give back to the community through Delivering Good, an organization uniting retailers, manufacturers, foundations, and individuals to support people affected by poverty and natural disasters and aiding global efforts in Ukraine and Afghanistan. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit Delivering Good.

