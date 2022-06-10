Lil Wayne Cancels Governors Ball Performance

Just three days after he replaced Migos on the lineup for New York’s Governors Ball this weekend — and just hours before he was due to perform — Lil Wayne has pulled out due to “flight disruption” and been replaced on the bill by A$AP Ferg (who prefers to be known as just Ferg), the festival announced late Friday afternoon.

Due to flight disruptions, Lil Wayne will no longer be performing this evening. Lineup replacement to follow. — The Governors Ball (@GovBallNYC) June 10, 2022

LINEUP UPDATE: NYC native @ASAPferg will be returning to the main stage at Gov Ball for the first time since 2017 🙌 Catch his set at 6:30pm. — The Governors Ball (@GovBallNYC) June 10, 2022

While a rep for the festival did not immediately respond to Variety’s questions about the nature of the flight disruption and the weather in New York and much of the East Coast showed no major storms, Flightstats.com did report that delays out of Wayne’s home base of Miami were “excessive” on Friday afternoon, although the Federal Aviation Administration’s reports were less extreme.

Migos pulled out of the appearance earlier this week for reasons that festival organizers said were “out of our control” and replaced on the lineup by Wayne. While the move amplified rumors that Migos are splitting up due to bad feelings between group members Quavo and Offset, reps for Migos quickly told Variety the appearance was called off because Quavo is featured in a film that began shooting Thursday. However, it was unclear why the group waited until three days before their scheduled performance to drop out.

Regardless, J. Cole, Halsey and Kid Cudi will headline the Governors Ball Festival, set to take place Friday, June 10 through Sunday, June 12 at the Citi Field complex in Queens, New York. Along with Lil Wayne, more than 60 artists are slated to perform, also including Flume, Playboi Carti, Roddy Ricch, Glass Animals, Jack Harlow, Kaytranada, Joji, Louis the Child, Clairo, Jazmine Sullivan, Still Woozy, 100 Gecs, Japanese Breakfast, Becky G, Black Pumas and more.