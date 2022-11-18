Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz Delight Day-One Fans at Amazon Music Live Concert

Lil Wayne has long been considered one of the best rappers alive, and on Thursday (Nov. 17), the Young Money Entertainment founder reminded all in attendance at Amazon Music Live why he’s earned that title.

The new weekly concert series, held at Red Studios in Hollywood, is hosted by 2 Chainz and features top music acts performing in a live-stream that immediately follows Thursday Night Football.

The crowd gathered for Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz was curated via a system called DICE, which identifies day-one fans, creating a safe, intimate space for them to fully enjoy the show (despite the colder-than-usual Los Angeles temps).

Lil Wayne’s performance featured some of his biggest hits, including the recent collaboration “GOD DID” with DJ Khaled, Jay-Z, Rick Ross, and Fridayy. Earlier in the week came news that the song is nominated for two Grammy Awards — best rap performance and best rap song. Also on the set list: “Mrs. Officer,” “A Milli” and “Lollipop.”

Unlike past Amazon Live shows where 2 Chainz’s role involved hosting, introducing and closing out the performances, Lil Wayne got the Atlanta rapper to actually perform with him, delivering cuts like “Rich As Fuck” and the nostalgic “Duffle Bag Boy” from 2007.

Lil Wayne’s performance follows previous Amazon Music Live shows headlined by Lil Baby, who kicked off the series on Oct. 27, Megan Thee Stallion and Kane Brown. Looking ahead to future guests, Anuel AA will perform on Dec. 1, marking the first time a Latin artist will take the Amazon Music Live stage.