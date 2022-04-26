Lil Nas X Unveils Dates for His First-Ever Tour, ‘Long Live Montero’

Grammy-winning, multi-platinum-selling, two-time Variety cover star Lil Nas X has performed on some of the biggest stages in television, but incredibly he has never toured — but all that will change this fall when he embarks on the “Long Live Montero” tour, which will make stops across North America and Europe.

The North American leg kicks off at The Fillmore in Detroit on Tuesday, September 6, and will make stops in Chicago, Nashville, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping up in San Francisco, CA at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on Sunday, October 23. The European leg begins Tuesday, November 8 in Amsterdam and concludes Thursday, November 17 in Barcelona, Spain. See full list of dates below.

The Lil Nas X Long Live Montero tour will be the first to launch an exclusive ticket presale with Cash App, beginning on Wednesday, April 27 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, April 28 at 10 p.m. local time.

Tickets for the North American dates will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. local time; all European dates will go on sale to the public starting Friday, May 6th at 10 a.m. local time.

The tour is in support of his Grammy nominated album, “Montero,” which features the No. 1 hit “Industry Baby” featuring Jack Harlow.

Lil Nas X Long Live Montero North American Tour Dates:

Tue Sep 06 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

Sat Sep 10 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Thu Sep 15 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Sun Sep 18 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Tue Sep 20 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Thu Sep 22 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Sun Sep 25 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Tue Sep 27 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Sat Oct 01 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Mon Oct 03 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

Tue Oct 04 – Miami, FL – James L Knight Center

Tue Oct 18 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

Fri Oct 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

Sun Oct 23 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Lil Nas X Long Live Montero European Tour Dates:

Tue Nov 08 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

Wed Nov 09 – Berlin, Germany – Max-Schmeling Halle

Thu Nov 10 – Hamburg, Germany – Sporthalle

Sat Nov 12 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

Mon Nov 14 – Paris, France – Zenith

Tue Nov 15 – Brussels, Belgium – Palais 12

Thu Nov 17 – Barcelona, Spain – Sant Jordi Club