Lil Baby’s ‘The World Is Yours to Take’ Gets Music Video Treatment Following Argentina’s World Cup Win

While the world was soaking in the news of Argentina’s thrilling win over France at the 2022 World Cup final, Lil Baby and Budweiser released the music video for the Tears For Fears-inspired FIFA single “The World Is Yours to Take.”

The anthem was originally released in September as part of the official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 soundtrack in partnership with Budweiser, the official beer of the event, and was followed up by two international remixes from Argentine rapper Paulo Londra and Brazillian producer Papatinho, who both make cameos in the new video.

The song’s visuals were directed by Canadian filmmaker Director X and, like its chorus, was inspired by the video for Tears For Fears’ “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” using desert backdrops. Other moments show Lil Baby walking through FIFA World Cup stadiums, where he greets Londra and Papatinho, and feature additional international artists, DJs and creators.

There are also scenes from the World Cup tournament, including Argentina’s celebrations on the 2022 World Cup stage and clips from the rapper’s performance at the Budweiser event in BUDX Doha.

Director X makes an appearance in the last minute of the video as a behind-the-scenes montage closes out the treatment. Lil Baby uploaded a candid compilation of the video’s filming two weeks ago with the caption reading “I’m somewhere at the World Cup, I’m not in your league,” a lyric from his and EST Gee’s “Back and Forth.”

“I’m excited to make history with Budweiser and close out the 2022 FIFA World Cup with this unforgettable video,” Lil Baby said in a statement on the video’s release. “Working with Director X and the amazing people from around the globe, we’re celebrating what it means to bring the world together and inspire people to chase those dreams.”