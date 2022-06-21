Lil Baby Wins His Second Songwriter of the Year Award at ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Ceremony

The winner’s list for the ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Music Awards — taking place Tuesday through June 24 on ASCAP’s social media channels — has been revealed, with Lil Baby getting his second consecutive win as the songwriter of the year. The ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Music Awards recognize the songwriters and publishers behind chart-topping songs in hip-hop, R&B and gospel.

Lil Baby has penned multiple hits across the last few years, including “The Big Picture,” “Every Chance I Get,” “Girls Want Girls,” “On Me,” “Rags2Riches 2” and “Wants and Needs.”

The R&B/hip-hop and rap song of the year award will go to ASCAP songwriters Orville “Buggs Can Can” Hall and Phillip Triggerman Price, A.K.A. the Showboys; Dion “Devious” Norman; and to Trè Samuels and Dave Welcome, for their work on “Go Crazy” (performed by Chris Brown and Young Thug).

The gospel song of the year award goes to co-writers Johntá Austin and Jeremy “TryBishop” Hicks for “Speak to Me,” performed by Koryn Hawthorne. Sony Music Publishing notched their third win in the ASCAP Rhythm & Soul publisher of the year category, following their win for pop music publisher of the year and Latin music publisher of the year. See the full list of winners at http://www.ascap.com/rsawards22.

On June 24 at 3 p.m. ET, the ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards will conclude with “Deconstructed: Ashanti Breaks Down Her Hits,” a conversation featuring Ashanti. She will speak with Vibe Editor-in-Chief Datwon Thomas about the 20-year anniversary of her debut album. The event will be broadcast from ASCAP’s YouTube channel.

This year, the Awards will take place in a virtual format with posts and original videos spotlighting each winner over four days. Fans can tune in and participate on @ASCAPUrban on Instagram and @ASCAP on Instagram and Twitter, and by using the hashtag #ASCAPAwards.