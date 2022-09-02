Lil Baby Announces New Album ‘It’s Only Me’ for October Release

Atlanta rapper Lil Baby has announced his third studio record “It’s Only Me” on his Instagram Friday, sharing the album art along with its October 14 release date.

“I know it’s been a long time coming but I’m coming harder and harder,” Lil Baby wrote. His last solo studio album was “My Turn,” which dropped in February 2020 and has since been certified quadruple platinum. In 2021, he released “The Voice of the Heroes,” a collaborative 18-track record with Chicago emcee Lil Durk.

The album cover features a Mount Rushmore-style depiction of Lil Baby’s different life stages in a similar expressionist painting style that began with “My Turn.” The goats from his 2020 album cover have begun growing horns in the “It’s Only Me” cover, a not-so-subtle indication of where Lil Baby believes his rap career is heading.

The 27-year-old artist just finished touring alongside R&B singer Chris Brown for the “One of Them Ones” tour, which wrapped up in Las Vegas on August 27. He also appeared on multiple cuts off DJ Khaled’s recently released “God Did” album, including the Bee Gees-inspired lead single “Staying Alive” with Drake.

Filmmaker Karam Gill directed an Amazon Original documentary titled “Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby,” which recently began streaming on Prime Video.

Following the release of “My Turn” and his protest anthem “The Bigger Picture” in 2020, Lil Baby earned Variety‘s Hitmakers Voice of Impact award for the song and his efforts during the mid-year protests.

Lil Baby’s album announcement also coincides with the release of his single “Detox,” which was accompanied by a music video where Lil Baby shows off his boxing, finance brokering and yoga instructing chops.

Check out the video below.