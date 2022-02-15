Liam Gallagher Wants Oasis Reunion: ‘We Should Never Have Split Up’

Every so often, rumors of a potential Oasis reunion send the internet into a frenzy. Last weekend was no different, as frontman Liam Gallagher once again reaffirmed his interest in reconciling with brother Noel Gallagher.

In a recent interview with the British newspaper The Times, Liam said, “I’d love Oasis to get back together. If it happens, it happens. But I’m quite happy doing [my solo career].”

He continued, “We should never have split up, but we did, and this is where we’re at.”

Both Gallagher brothers have found success post-Oasis, with Liam’s third solo album “C’mon You Know” due in May. In June, he’ll play two sold-out shows in England, at the 80,000 capacity Knebworth Park in Hertfordshire — where Oasis famously played two career-defining, record-breaking shows in 1996.

And while Liam has been vocal about wanting to restore harmony with his brother, he still fired a few shots at Noel, saying his upcoming shows at Knebworth must bother him.

“Look, it’s got to, hasn’t it? I’m sure deep down he’s happy, he’s not all bad. But there’s going to be a bit of ‘the fucker’s out and about again,'” Liam says. “If he was doing Knebworth I’d be livid. I don’t care how much money you’ve got, how many houses you’ve got, how many celebrity mates, when you get home you’d be sitting there thinking, ‘fucker.’ But the geezer’s got many faces, so he can hide behind one of them.”

Last year, Noel said he would be game for an Oasis reunion for £100 million, which equals about $135 million. Liam then responded that he would get the band back together for free.

Oasis called it quits in 2009 when Noel walked out after an argument with Liam, before the band was due on stage in France. Offering more insight into the breakup, Liam said, “I thought we’d be the Stones, doing it until the day we died. We might have had a break, gone off and done our own thing, and then got back on it. For it to implode like that was disastrous. I went off the rails a bit when it happened, because it was the thing that glued my life together.”