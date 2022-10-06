LeAnn Rimes to Receive ASCAP’s Golden Note Award, Will Discuss Life and Career in ASCAP Experience Session

LeAnn Rimes has been named as the newest recipient of the ASCAP Golden Note Award. Tying in with the accolade, the singer-songwriter will participate in a presentation and interview for ASCAP Experience 2022 that will be webcast on the performing rights organization’s YouTube channel Oct. 12.

The lifetime achievement award is given by ASCAP to “genre-spanning songwriters, composers and artists who have achieved extraordinary career milestones.” Rimes follows in the footsteps of previous recipients that have included Tom Petty, Alicia Keys, Garth Brooks, Blondie, Duran Duran, Alan Jackson, Lauryn Hill, Lionel Richie, Lee Ann Womack, JD Souther and Greg Kurstin.

The video presentation will include testimonials and tributes from Reba McEntire, Diane Warren, Mickey Guyton, Rob Thomas, the San Francisco Gay Men’s Choir, David Gray and Aloe Blacc, and an award presentation by ASCAP’s chairman-president, famed songwriter Paul Williams. Those segments will be followed by an interview with Rimes conducted by Variety’s Chris Willman.

Says ASCAP’s Williams, “From the moment we first heard her immortal recording of ‘Blue’ – back when she was just 13 years old – we knew that LeAnn was a voice for the ages. In the 25 years since, we have watched her navigate her evolving career with grace, artistry and humanity. Her passion, clarity and emotion have won her fans around the world and truly set her apart as a songwriter.”

The ASCAP Experience session will premiere via @ASCAP on YouTube Oct. 12 at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT.

In “The Story So Far: Celebrating 25+ Years of LeAnn Rimes,” Rimes and Willman will discuss her rise from a barely-teenaged phenomenon into a celebrated songwriter as well as great vocalist, with the story climaxing — so far — in the release of her new album, “God’s Work.” This latest acclaimed effort takes the artist, who has previously had massive successes in both country (“Blue”) and pop (“How Do I Live”), into a mixture of pop, global and Americana styles she calls “world-acana.”

The honor from the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers follows other awards Rimes has received over her 26-year century recording career, including two Grammys (the first of which she got at 14, when she was the youngest solo artist ever to get one), 12 Billboard Music Awards (where she became the first country artist to win album of the year), two CMA Awards, three ACM Awards, two World Music Awards and a Dove. For her philanthropy and social activism, Rimes has also received the Ally of Equality Award from the Human Rights Campaign, the HOPE Award for Depression Advocacy and the ACM Humanitarian Award.

To see a full schedule of ASCAP Experience sessions and watch previous sessions on demand, click here.

To read up on Rimes prior to ASCAP’s video presentation and Q&A, read her recent print interview with Variety here.