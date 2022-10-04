Lauv Partners With BetterHelp to Provide Up to $3 Million in Free Therapy to Fans

In observance of World Mental Health Day on October 10, singer-songwriter Lauv has teamed up with therapy platform BetterHelp to provide up to $3 million in free therapy for any fan who applies.

An outspoken advocate for mental health via his music and nonprofit Blue Boy Foundation, BetterHelp is helping to amplify his intent to de-stigmatize asking for mental-health help. Any fan new to the organization can sign up and be matched to a licensed therapist for a free month of professional therapy by visiting www.betterhelp.com/lauv.

“Lauv is a global superstar and well-known advocate for mental health,” says Alon Matas, President and Founder of BetterHelp. “We’re excited to work with an artist who is as passionate as we are about reducing the stigma around mental health and spreading awareness of free therapy resources to millions of people.”

To learn more about BetterHelp’s mental health services, visit www.betterhelp.com. In addition to this campaign, there will be a special announcement by Lauv and Betterhelp in the middle of October, powered by Kiswe.

According to the announcement, BetterHelp is the world’s largest therapy platform, with over 26,000 therapists facilitating over 5,000,000 video sessions, voice calls, chats, and messages every month. Since 2013, the organization connects people to accredited psychologists (PhD / PsyD), marriage and family therapists (LMFT), clinical social workers (LCSW / LMSW), and board licensed professional counselors (LPC).

Lauv launched his career in 2015 with the single “The Other” and followed with the hit “I Like Me Better.” He has released songs with Troye Sivan and Julia Michaels and his second full-length album, “All 4 Nothing,” in August on Virgin Records.