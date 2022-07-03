Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean Reunite at Essence Festival to Perform Fugees Songs

Ms. Lauryn Hill reunited with Wyclef Jean at the Essence Festival in New Orleans Friday evening for a surprise performance of four Fugees songs. Although neither Wyclef nor Hill were listed on the original festival lineup, Hill appeared on stage thirty minutes into Wyclef’s set to perform “Killing Me Softly,” “How Many Mics,” “Fu-Gee-La” and “Ready or Not.”

Wyclef shared a video to Twitter of the moment Hill joined him on stage with the caption, “This is what it sounds like when a true G.O.A.T enters the arena!”

That moment when @MsLaurynHill showed up as my surprise guest last night @essencefest – This is what it sounds like when a true G.O.A.T enters the arena! #essencefest #thecarnival pic.twitter.com/INMhgTm5HP — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) July 3, 2022

The adored hip-hop trio, including third bandmate Pras, gave their last public performance during an unannounced concert in New York in September last year. Before that, the group had not reunited on stage since 2006.

The Fugees were set to go on a 25th anniversary tour this year, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The band wrote on social media, “The continued Covid pandemic has made touring conditions difficult, and we want to make sure we keep our fans and ourselves healthy and safe. An idea sparked to honor and celebrate this 25th anniversary of ‘The Score’ but we see now it may not currently be our time for revisiting this past work.”

“We’re grateful for the special night we did get to share with some of you in New York, with that rare live moment,” the statement continued. “If opportunity, public safety, and scheduling allow, we hope to be able to revisit this again sometime soon. Thank you for all of your love and support throughout the years.”