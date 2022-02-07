Music Industry Moves: Lauren Spencer-Smith Partners With Island-Republic Records

After seeing her song “Fingers Crossed” become a TikTok smash, Vancouver Island singer/songwriter Lauren Spencer-Smith has partnered with Universal Music Group’s Island Records and Republic Records. According to the announcement, “The innovative partnership, structured with manager and business partner David Ehrlich (pictured above, right, with UMG chief Lucian Grainge, left, and Spencer-Smith), allows Lauren Spencer-Smith to keep her independent spirit via her own imprint while tapping into premium services from both labels.”

After breaking through on TikTok, “Fingers Crossed” garnered over 100 million streams hitting the Top 50 on Spotify in 23 countries and peaked at No. 19 on the Billboard Hot 100. She is currently in the studio working on her debut project.

+ Universal Music Publishing has signed veteran British electronic artist-producer Kieran Hebden — a.k.a. Four Tet — to an exclusive global publishing agreement. He has released 11 studio albums over his two-decade career and is widely recognized as one of the most important and influential artists of recent history.

UMPG director of A&R Pete Simmons, apparently overestimating the global familiarity of the term “GCSE revision,” said, “Four Tet has soundtracked my life from GCSE revision to dancefloors at university and now I get the pleasure to work with him. I’m honored to represent a catalog that means so much to not just me but the whole of UMPG. Special thanks to Amy Samson for making the initial introduction.”

+ Independent music company the Saban Music Group has officially launched Saban Music Latin, naming Alejandro Reglero as executive VP and general manager of the division. According to the announcement, Reglero will spearhead A&R, marketing, and operations for the Latin division in the newly created role. Reglero spent the past decade at Sony Music U.S. Latin, most recently as VP of A&R, working with Enrique Iglesias, Mau & Ricky, Camilo, Jennifer Lopez, Prince Royce, Becky G, Rauw Alejandro, Gloria Estefan and others.

+ Warner Chappell Music publishing has expanded Rich Christina’s role to senior VP of A&R and venture partners. According to the announcement, “This new focus provides added structure, organization, purpose and strategy for the department’s growing repertoire of venture partners and their songwriters.”

Christina’s oversight will include the recently announced venture with Tim & Danny Music (Sam Smith), along with several deals that he orchestrated, including Mykah Music, Song Battle, Therapy and Bad Habit. Through these partnerships, Christina has signed deals with Nate Rhoads (Mykah Music); Dylan Brady of 100 Gecs (Song Battle); and Ralph Castelli (Therapy). He also has inked deals with Grimes, Masked Wolf and Stephen Kirk (co-writer of BTS’ smash “Butter”). He began his career in 1991 at Atlantic Records before moving into publishing at Sony/ATV in 2004, where over the years he worked with Lady Gaga cowriter RedOne, Alessia Cara, Stargate, Charlie XCX and others. He joined Warner Chappell in 2019 and has signed Jenna Andrews, X Ambassadors, Cashmere Cat and others.

Ryan Press, WC’s president, North America, said: “Rich is an expert dealmaker with creative instincts who has had an illustrious career, and this new role sets him up to better connect our writers with our venture partners’ rosters through songwriting camps, strategic sessions and more. This position will focus on helping our partners grow, and with Rich’s deep understanding of songwriters at all levels of their careers, he’s the perfect person for the job.”

+ Columbia Records has named Stefan Max senior VP of A&R, the label’s chairman and CEO Ron Perry has announced. He is based in Los Angeles and starts at the company on February 8. Previously, Max was a senior VP of A&R at Warner Music Group, where he signed and worked closely with Bella Poarch, Sub Urban, Vance Joy, Zach Bryan, Young the Giant, Icona Pop and others; he has also produced tracks for Bella Poarch and Vance Joy.

+ Stem, the distribution and payments platform for independent musicians and labels, has expanded its artist & label strategy team. Seth Faber, who joined in 2020 as head of East Coast, will expand his responsibilities as VP of artist & label strategy, where he will work to expand Stem’s artist development services. The company also named Vivian Yohannes as director of artist & label strategy, hip-hop and R&B; promoted Kylie Everitt to artist & label strategy manager and Natalie Sellers continues to lead the editorial and playlisting efforts as manager, artist & label commerce and partnerships.

Yohannes began her career at Motown Records, moved over to Epic as manager of A&R and most recently was GM of the indie Hardpink Records; Sellers and Everitt both joined Stem in 2018.

+ BMG has named Allegra Willis Knerr to lead its global synch licensing team. Previously serving as Los Angeles-based SVP of synch licensing, she will now be responsible for overseeing and supporting BMG’s global synch licensing business, driving and optimizing the workflows and output of the synch licensing team in BMG’s territories around the world. She will report directly to BMG EVP Dominique Casimir and continue to work alongside SVP Jonathan Palmer.

+ UTA has named Irene Agbontaen director of artist brand strategy on the company’s Music Brand Partnerships (MBP) team, a newly created role. She will be based in London. Over her decade in the industry, Agbontaen has consulted with such brands as Apple, Nike and YouTube Music. Additionally, she is the founder of accessible style brand TTYA London.

“Throughout her career, Irene has always been at the center of culture, design, and fashion,” said Toni Wallace, co-head of global music brand partnerships. “She is a tastemaker and entrepreneur who has continuously helped leading brands redefine how they connect with younger audiences and talent in music and the arts.”

+ Steve Oberman has been named executive VP and head of music for See Tickets North America. The company is a ticketing partner for U.S. festivals including Pitchfork Music Festival, Telluride Bluegrass Festival, Afropunk, LA Pride Fest, Ubbi Dubbi and others. Before joining See, Oberman was with Irving Azoff’s Frontline Management group.