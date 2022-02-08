LaTrice Burnette and 4th & Broadway Records Join Def Jam

Veteran executive LaTrice Burnette, who was named president of the relaunched 4th & Broadway Records in 2020 — has been appointed executive VP of Def Jam Recordings while retaining her post at 4th & Broadway, new Def Jam chairman & CEO Tunji Balogun announced Tuesday.

The 4th & Broadway roster — which, along with Burnette, was formerly with sister Universal label Island Records — includes Young Devyn, Lil Migo, Pap Chanel, Chiiild, and Kidd Kenn; the label’s core staff will move over to Def Jam as well. Burnette will remain based in New York and will report directly to Balogun.

“LaTrice is a proven leader, a consummate professional, and someone who’s work and reputation I’ve admired for a long time,” said Balogun. “Her laser-sharp focus and business acumen, her expertise in artist development, and her experienced, holistic view of the both the marketplace and the industry make her a pivotal addition to the team we’re building here and the vision for where we’re headed. I’m thrilled to welcome LaTrice to the Def Jam family.”

“I am thrilled to join Def Jam, an iconic label and brand that’s been influential in music and culture for decades,” said Burnette. “I thank Tunji for his support and I am excited for the incredible opportunity to work alongside the executive team, staff and amazing artists. I look forward to developing and breaking the next generation of global superstars under Tunji’s leadership and musical vision.”

Burnette spoke with Variety last year about her plans for 4th & Broadway.

In addition to her leadership roles at Def Jam and 4th & Broadway, Burnette is chair of the programming and curation committee of Universal Music Group’s Task Force for Meaningful Change.

In 2019, Burnette was named to Variety’s “Power of Women New York” Impact List. In December 2020, she was named to the XXL Awards executive board and appeared on the cover of the “Hip-Hop Heavyweights” issue of the magazine.

Burnette joined the UMG senior executive team in 2018, when she was appointed executive VP and GM of Island Records (last week, new Island CEOs Imran Majid and Justin Eshak named Mike Alexander as the label’s new GM). At Island, Burnette led the creative and marketing campaigns for artists including Jessie Reyez, Skip Marley, Buju Banton, Toni Braxton, Emotional Oranges, Baby Rose, and others. She came to UMG after eight years at Epic Records, where she rose to senior VP of marketing. She began her career in the music industry at Roc-A-Fella Records in 1999, and later spent several years with Atlantic Records before moving over to Epic.

4th & Broadway was named after Island Records’ former home in New York City’s East Village and was originally the flagship label of Island’s independent distribution company, focusing on hip-hop and dance music by such artists as Eric B. & Rakim, Dream Warriors, Stereo MCs, Bomb the Bass and more.