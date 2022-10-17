Latin Grammys Unveil First Performers: Rauw Alejandro, Marco Antonio Solís, Sebastián Yatra, More

Rauw Alejandro, Chiquis, Jesse & Joy, Marco Antonio Solís and Sebastián Yatra will perform at the 23 rd annual Latin Grammy Awards, the Latin Recording Academy announced on Monday morning.

Alejandro, who was nominated for Best New Artist in 2020, boasts a total of eight nominations for this year’s awards, including Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year. Nine-time Latin Grammy nominee Sebastián Yatra has four nominations and is up for Album Of The Year and Song Of The Year. Six-time Latin Grammy winners Jesse & Joy are nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album, and previous Latin Grammy winner Chiquis is nominated for Best Banda Album.

Five-time Latin Grammy-winner and this year’s Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year Marco Antonio Solís will also take the stage.

Bad Bunny leads the nominees for this year’s Latin Grammys, earning a total of 10 nominations, including nods for “Un Verano Sin Ti” for album of the year and for the Bomba Esteréo-featuring “Ojitos Lindos” for record of the year.

Bad Bunny has yet to earn wins in any of the big four categories. However, with his nominations for “Un Verano Sin Ti,” he becomes the first artist to get three album of the year nods in a row. He was also nominated in the same category twice for best urban fusion/performance, best reggaeton performance and best urban song. His remaining nominations are in the best urban album and best rap/hip-hop song categories.

Also raking in multiple nods were Mexican producer-songwriter Edgar Barrera who earned nine, Rauw Alejandro with eight and Christina Aguilera with seven. Aguilera is nominated in three of the big four categories, including album of the year for “Aguilera”; she joins Becky G, Nicki Nicole and Nathy Peluso in a nomination for record of the year and song of the year for their track “Pa Mis Muchachas.”

Rosalía is nominated a total of eight times: alongside the Weeknd for “La Fama” as the record of the year and song of the year, best alternative song for “Hentai,” along with nods for album of the year, best alternative music album and best recording package for “Motomami” (Deluxe).

The 23rd annual awards show airs on Nov. 17 live on Univision beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. central). It will be telecast from the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Leading up to the event is the Latin Grammy premiere ceremony, where the winners in most categories will be announced.