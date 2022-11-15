A Complete Guide to Latin Grammy Week Events and Parties

The 23rd annual Latin Grammy Awards are just around the corner, and the parties begin tonight in Las Vegas in anticipation of Latin music’s biggest night.

Thursday night’s ceremony offers a diverse display of the year’s biggest Latin artists, with a heavyweight lineup that includes Colombian powerhouse Karol G and one of the night’s most nominated artists, Rosalía. Rauw Alejandro, Christina Aguilera, Los Bukis, John Legend, Camilo, Marc Anthony and more are also scheduled to perform.

The 23rd annual awards show will take place in Vegas’ Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. The telecast will air on Univision that same day at 8 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. CT), and will air on cable channel TNT at 7 p.m. (MEX) / 8 p.m. (PAN-COL) / 9 p.m. (VEN) / 10 p.m. (ARG/CHI/BRAZIL), and on Televisa on Channel 5. The show will also be available on HBO Max in Spanish only.

See Variety’s updated guide to all of the festivities below.

Tuesday, Nov. 15

Casa Spotify (also happening Nov. 16)

9:00 a.m. – 8 p.m. (9:00 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Nov. 16)

LOCATION: Invite only

The second annual Casa Spotify will serve as an “oasis” with a private room for listening sessions, a content capture studio and additional photo areas throughout the space. Spotify has partnered with celebrity favorite Alfredo Flores (Justin Bieber, Karol G, Ariana Grande) as the official artist photographer for this year’s event.

“Camilo: El Primer Tour De Mi Vida,” Documentary premiere and conversation with Camilo

7:30 p.m.

LOCATION: the Mansion at MGM Grand

Five-time Latin Grammy-winner Camilo makes his HBO debut with his first concert special and documentary “Camilo: El Primer Tour De Mi Vida” premiering on Nov. 18 (10:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO Latino and will be available to stream on HBO Max in the U.S. and Latin America. This exclusive event will kickoff with a red carpet and statements from Camilo, followed by a screening of the film.

Best New Artist Showcase

5-8:00 p.m.

LOCATION: the Mandalay Bay Convention Center

This private event will showcase the diverse group of nominees in the Latin Grammys’ best new artist category including Angela Álvarez, Sofía Campos, Cande y Paulo, Clarissa, Silvana Estrada, Pol Granch, Nabález, Tiare, Vale, Yahritza y Su Esencia and Nicole Zignago. Each nominee will be invited to perform in front of industry leaders, VIPs and special guests.

Wednesday, Nov. 16

Special Awards Presentations

10:00 a.m.

LOCATION: Mandalay Bay Events Center

Leading Ladies of Entertainment Presentation and Luncheon

11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

LOCATION: the Mandalay Bay Convention Center

The Latin Recording Academy will honor Puerto Rican singer/songwriter and six-time Latin Grammy-winner Kany García; Rocío Guerrero, global head of Latin at Amazon Music; Rosa Lagarrigue, founder and CEO of Spain’s RLM; and Janina Rosado, pianist, musical director, Juan Luis Guerra’s co-producer, and nine-time Latin Grammy-winner as “Leading Ladies” of 2022.

Industria Works/Nacional Records Celebrate Latin Grammy Nominees Trueno, El Mató, Spinettango, and Cande y Paulo

2-4:00 p.m.

LOCATION: RSVP required

The label will be hosting a private event in honor of their Argentine artists, and their nominations in the tango, hip-hop, rock and best new artist categories.

The Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year Honoring Marco Antonio Solís

2-4:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay

The six-time Grammy nominee and five-time Latin Grammy award winner will be recognized for his contributions as a composer, arranger, producer, musician, and artistic director.

Bacardí Presents: Tainy, an Audio-Visual Experience with special guest Ivan Cornejo

9 p.m.

LOCATION: House of Blues, Las Vegas

Producer-artist hybrid Tainy — who has worked with everyone from Bad Bunny and Cardi B to Daddy Yankee and Wisin y Yandel — will be presenting an audio-visual experience designed to take concertgoers through four acts of his career. He will be performing his biggest hits in a set arranged as follows: “Order,” Tainy takes you through the start of his career; “Chaos,” a journey into the evolution of Latin trap; “Evolution,” how “love songs took Latin music to the world”; and finally, “Freedom,” in celebration of Tainy’s creative reign.

Tumbao (Concert)

10:00 p.m.

LOCATION: On the Record at Park MGM, 3770 S Las Vegas Blvd, RSVP here.

This after-hours event promises to bring “a little slice of Miami to Sin City,” with DJ performances and appearances from Latin Grammy-nominated surprise guests. According to the event’s official news release, the organization aims to “bring rhythms from every corner of the world, celebrating the sounds of the African diaspora to create an inclusive pace safe for everyone to express themselves however they desire.”

Los Producers (charity event) sponsored by Spotify

10 p.m.

LOCATION: Virgin Hotel

BMI, Rebeleon Entertainment, Spotify, and Virgin Music will be presenting the 10th annual Los Producers charity concert with performances by Cami, Pedro Capó, Elvis Costello, Silvana Estrada, Luis Fonsi, Sin Bandera, and more. The showcase will benefit the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, which is dedicated to finding a cure for Parkinson’s disease.

Thursday, Nov. 17

The 23rd annual Latin Grammy Awards

Latin Grammy Premiere Ceremony

1-3:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay

Latin Grammys Red Carpet

2 – 4:40 p.m.

LOCATION: Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay

Official Latin Grammys Afterparty

8 – 11:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Hakassan Nightclub

Sony Music Latin-Iberia “El After Party”

8 – 11:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Hakassan Nightclub, RSVP required.

Becky G (performance)

10:30 p.m.

LOCATION: Zouk Nightclub, get tickets here.