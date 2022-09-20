Latin Grammy Nominations Led by Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro, Christina Aguilera and Rosalía

Bad Bunny reigns over this year’s Latin Grammys, earning a total of 10 nominations, including nods for “Un Verano Sin Ti” for album of the year and for the Bomba Esteréo-featuring “Ojitos Lindos” for record of the year.

Bad Bunny has yet to earn wins in any of the big four categories. However, with his nominations for “Un Verano Sin Ti,” he becomes the first artist to get three album of the year nods in a row. He was also nominated in the same category twice for best urban fusion/performance, best reggaeton performance and best urban song. His remaining nominations are in the best urban album and best rap/hip-hop song categories.

Also raking in multiple nods were Mexican producer-songwriter Edgar Barrera who earned nine, Rauw Alejandro with eight and Christina Aguilera with seven. Aguilera is nominated in three of the big four categories, including album of the year for “Aguilera”; she joins Becky G, Nicki Nicole and Nathy Peluso in a nomination for record of the year and song of the year for their track “Pa Mis Muchachas.”

Rosalía is nominated a total of seven times — once alongside the Weeknd for “La Fama” as the record of the year, song of the year and best alternative song for “Hentai,” along with nods for album of the year, best alternative music album and best recording package for “Motomami” (Deluxe).

“We are proud to present the nominations with this diverse group of talented artists, who reflect the evolution of our Academy as a modern and relevant institution,” said Manuel Abud, CEO of the Latin Recording Academy, in the announcement.

The 23rd annual awards show airs on Nov. 17 live on Univision beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. central). It will be telecast from the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Leading up to the event is the Latin Grammy premiere ceremony, where the winners in most categories will be announced.

See a list of nominees for some of the top categories below. To view the remaining categories, click here.

Record Of The Year

“Pa Mis Muchachas” – Christina Aguilera, Becky G, Nicki Nicole Featuring Nathy Peluso

“Castillos De Arena” – Pablo Alborán

“Envolver” – Anitta

“Pa’lla Voy” – Marc Anthony

“Ojitos Lindos” – Bad Bunny & Bomba Estéreo

“Pegao” – Camilo

“Tocarte” – Jorge Drexler & C. Tangana

“Provenza” – Karol G

“Vale La Pena” – Juan Luis Guerra

“La Fama” – Rosalía Featuring The Weeknd

“Te Felicito” – Shakira & Rauw Alejandro

“Baloncito Viejo” – Carlos Vives & Camilo

Album Of The Year

“Aguilera” – Christina Aguilera

“Pa’lla Voy” – Marc Anthony

“Un Verano Sin Ti” – Bad Bunny

“Deja” – Bomba Estéreo

“Tinta Y Tiempo” – Jorge Drexler

“Ya No Somos Los Mismos” – Elsa y Elmar

“Viajante” – Fonseca

“Motomami (Digital Album)” – Rosalía

“Sanz” – Alejandro Sanz

“Dharma” – Sebastián Yatra

Song Of The Year

“A Veces Bien Y A Veces Mal” – Pedro Capo, Ignacio Cibrián, Ricky Martín, Pablo Preciado, Julio Ramírez, Mauricio Rengifo & Andrés Torres, songwriters (Ricky Martin Featuring Reik)

“Agua” – Rauw Alejandro, Emmanuel Anene, David Alberto Macias, Nile Rodgers, Juan Salinas, Oscar Salinas & Daddy Yankee, songwriters (Daddy Yankee, Rauw Alejandro & Nile Rodgers)

“Algo Es Mejor” – Mon Laferte, songwriter (Mon Laferte)

“Baloncito Viejo” – Camilo, Jorge Luis Chacín, Andrés Leal, Martín Velilla & Carlos Vives, songwriters (Carlos Vives & Camilo)

“Besos En La Frente” – Fonseca & Julio Reyes Copello, songwriters (Fonseca)

“Encontrarme” – Carla Morrison, Juan Alejandro Jiménez Pérez & Mario Demian Jiménez Pérez, songwriters (Carla Morrison)

“Hentai” – Larry Gold, Noah Goldstein, Chad Hugo, David Rodríguez, Rosalía, Jacob Sherman, Michael Uzowuru, Pilar Vila Tobella, Dylan Wiggins & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (Rosalía)

“Índigo” – Édgar Barrera & Camilo, songwriters (Camilo & Evaluna Montaner)

“Pa Mis Muchachas” – Christina Aguilera, Jorge Luis Chacín, Kat Dahlia, Becky G, Yoel Henríquez, Yasmil Marrufo, Nicki Nicole & Nathy Peluso, songwriters (Christina Aguilera, Nicki Nicole, Becky G Featuring Nathy Peluso)

“Provenza” – Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, Carolina Giraldo Navarro & Ovy On The Drums, songwriters (Karol G)

“Tacones Rojos” – Juan Jo, Manuel Lara, Manuel Lorente, Pablo & Sebastián Yatra, songwriters (Sebastián Yatra)

“Tocarte” – Jorge Drexler, Pablo Drexler, Víctor Martínez & C. Tangana, songwriters (Jorge Drexler & C. Tangana)

Best New Artist

Angela Álvarez

Sofía Campos

Cande y Paulo

Clarissa

Silvana Estrada

Pol Granch

Nabález

Tiare

Vale

Yahritza y Su Esencia

Nicole Zignago

Best Pop Vocal Album

“Ya No Somos Los Mismos” — Elsa y Elmar

“Amor Que Merecemos” — Kany García

“Clichés” – Jesse & Joy

“El Renacimiento” – Carla Morrison

“Dharma” – Sebastian Yatra

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

“Aguilera” – Christina Aguilera

“Viajante” – Fonseca

“Filarmónico 20 Años” – Marta Gómez

“La Vida” –Kurt

“Frecuencia” – Sin Bandera

Best Pop Song

“Baloncitoviejo” – Camilo, Jorge Luis Chacín, Andrés Leal, Martín Velilla & Carlos Vives, Songwriters (Carlos Vives & Camilo)

“Besosenlafrente” – Julio Reyes Copello & Fonseca, Songwriters (Fonseca)

“​​Índigo” – Édgar Barrera & Camilo, Songwriters (Camilo & Evaluna Montaner)

“Laguerrilladelaconcordia” – Jorge Drexler, Songwriter (Jorge Drexler)

“Tacones Rojos” – Pablo María Rousselon De Croisoeuil, Manuel Lara, Manuel Lorente, Juan Josep Monserrat Riutort & Sebastián Yatra, Songwriters (Sebastian Yatra)

Best Urban Fusion/Performance

“Pa Mis Muchachas” – Christina Aguilera, Nicki Nicole, Becky G Featuring Nathy Peluso

“Santo” – Christina Aguilera & Ozuna

“Volví” – Aventura, Bad Bunny

“Titi Me Pregunto” – Bad Bunny

“This Is Not America” – Residente Featuring Ibeyi

Best Reggaeton Performance

“Desesperados” – Rauw Alejandro & Chencho Corleone

“Envolver” – Anitta

“Yonaguni” – Bad Bunny

“Nicky Jam: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 41” – Bizarrap & Nicky Jam

“Lo Siento Bb:/” – Tainy, Bad Bunny & Julieta Venegas

Best Urban Music Album

“Respira” — Akapellah

“Trap Cake Vol.2” – Rauw Alejandro

“Los Favoritos 2.5” – Arcangel

“Un Verano Sin Ti” – Bad Bunny

“Animal” – Maria Becerra

Best Rap/Hip-Hop Song

“Amor” – Akapellah, Songwriter (Akapellah)

“Dance Crip” – Santiago Ruiz, Brian Taylor & Trueno, Songwriters (Trueno)

“​​Demuseo” – Bad Bunny, Songwriter (Bad Bunny)

“El Gran Robo,pt.2” – Phanlon Anton Alexander, Geovanny Andrades Andino, Daddy Yankee & Lito Mc Cassidy, Songwriters (Lito Mc Cassidy, Daddy Yankee)

“Freestyle 15” – Farina, Songwriter (Farina)

Best Urban Song

“Desesperados” – Rauw Alejandro, José M. Collazo, Chencho Corleone, Jorge Cedeño Echevarria, Luis Jonuel González, Eric Pérez Rovira, Jorge E. Pizarro Ruiz & Nino Karlo Segarra, Songwriters (Rauw Alejandro & Chencho Corleone)

“Losientobb:/” – Bad Bunny, Tainy & Julieta Venegas, Songwriters (Tainy, Bad Bunny & Julieta Venegas)

“Mamiii” – Luis Miguel Gomez Castaño, Becky G, Karol G, Ovy On The Drums, Justin Quiles, Elena Rose & Daniel Uribe, Songwriters (Becky G & Karol G)

“Ojos Rojos” – Samantha M. Cámara, Nicky Jam, Vicente Jiménez, Dallas James Koehlke, Manuel Larrad & Juan Diego Medina Vélez, Songwriters (Nicky Jam)

“Titi Me Pregunto” – Bad Bunny, Songwriter (Bad Bunny)