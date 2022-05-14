Las Vegas’ Lovers & Friends Festival Takes Chaotic Turn With Reports of Trampling Due to ‘Security Incident’

The sweltering heat in Las Vegas didn’t deter hip-hop fans from attending the Lovers & Friends Festival on Saturday. The two-day Live Nation event is held at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds and features headliners Lauryn Hill, Usher, Ludacris, Lil Jon, Monica, TLC and Mario.

Although much of the day’s performances got off without a hitch, the end of the night seemed to devolve into chaos, per social media reports.

Concert-goers described a rush of people around 10:30 p.m. as thousands ran for the exits and some were trampled. Several concert-goers reported hearing a gun shot, although that was debunked shortly after.

Something happened at the Lovers & Friends festival. Sounds like it may have been a false alarm. pic.twitter.com/2SFIGr1kw0 — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) May 15, 2022

Las Vegas local news reports that a “security incident” ended the festival before its scheduled stop time but that no gun shots were fired, per Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, according to News 3.

Organizers of the event attribute the incident to fans rushing the barricades, and added that the show has recommenced with Usher, Lil Jon and Ludacris’ headlining set.

Earlier in the day, the most newsworthy incident was Brandy pulling out from the bill, and Timbaland boasting how he was early on Drake.

Slated to perform with Brandy, who had to cancel her performance due to illness (Snoop Dogg filled in as a last-minute replacement), Timbaland took to the stage with his deep catalog of hits that had fans singing along to every word.

During his set, Timbaland noted that he was one of the first to co-sign Drake, as far back as 2009’s “Say Something.”

First released on Drake’s “So Far Gone” mixtape, the song reached No. 23 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“That was the first time everybody hearing Drake,” said Timbaland from the stage. “So I was a part of — I feel like I tapped in very early. I see greatness very quick, and I had a pleasure to work with all great people.”