LaPolt Law Promotes Five Attorneys to Partner 

LaPolt Law, the Los Angeles-based music and entertainment firm founded by Dina LaPolt in 2001, is elevating five of its attorneys to partner. The promotions, effective immediately, reflect their contributions to the firm, which specializes in intellectual property law, music law and public policy.

The new partners — pictured above (back row, l-r) Kristin Wenning, Mariah Comer, Lindsay Arrington and (front row, l-r) Dominic Chaklos and Tom Dean, with LaPolt in front — have expertise in a range of issues, including brand partnerships, catalog sales, executive contracts, and projects in emerging media such as NFTs, Web3.

“They are all zealous advocates for our clients,” LaPolt said of the attorneys. “Their contributions have been vital to the growth of our business.”

All five partners also manage fashion, beauty and lifestyle brand partnerships for the firm’s roster of social media entrepreneurs and influencers.

“These appointments reflect their deep commitment to our tremendous clients,” said Sarah Scott, managing partner of LaPolt Law.

Over the years Dina and LaPolt law have represented artists including Steven Tyler, 21 Savage, Deadmau5 and, for many years, Britney Spears and the Tupac Shakur estate. She played a key role in representing the songwriting community on Capitol Hill via her work on the pivotal 2018 Music Modernization Act, the first major copyright reform for music creators in decades, and for her role in obtaining the release of rapper 21 Savage, who incarcerated by ICE in early 2019. In 2015, she helped found the Songwriters of North America (SONA); in 2019 the Recording Industry honored her with its service award. More recently she worked closely with members of Congress to ensure music professionals were eligible for pandemic relief via The CARES Act.

LaPolt is presently producing “Peace, Love & Respect,” the Afeni Shakur biopic.