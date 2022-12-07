Lana Del Rey Announces New Album With Surprise Single Drop

Lana Del Rey surprised fans this morning with a release of a new single titled “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” the title track from her ninth studio album, set for release on March 10, 2023.

The album features guest appearances from Jon Batiste (who cleaned up at the Grammys earlier this year), Father John Misty, long time Del Rey producer Jack Antonoff’s band Bleachers and others

The title track to the singer’s ninth full-length studio record was written by Del Rey and Mike Hermosa and produced by Del Rey, Antonoff, Drew Erickson and Zach Dawes.

The album will arrive nearly a year and a half after her most recent releases: She released two albums and a book and audiobook of her poetry during a 15-month period in 2020 and 2021, “Blue Banisters” and “Chemtrails Over The Country Club.”

Around this time last year, Del Rey was honored with the Decade Award at Variety‘s annual Hitmakers event. In an interview with Variety, Del Rey reflected on her career from “Video Games” to “Blue Banisters.”

“I can’t say to what extent I’ve influenced anything,” Del Rey said. “But I can say all of my creative cosplay — aka notes from my real life — did widen up the sound in popular music for people to make a departure from a pure pop sound to something more diarist.”

Del Rey teased the album release in an interview with HOLA TV about a week ago. Antonoff followed up by posting a photo of Del Rey on his Instagram story, indicating that he would again be involved in her albums, as he started working with Del Rey in 2018 for her “Norman Fucking Rockwell!” and her seventh studio album, “Chemtrails Over the Country Club.”

“Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” is available for pre-order, with CD, cassette and various exclusive vinyl formats available at select retailers and http://www.lanadelrey.com