‘American Idol’ Winner Laine Hardy Arrested for Allegedly Planting Listening Device in Ex-Girlfriend’s Dorm Room

Country singer Laine Hardy, who won “American Idol” in 2019, was arrested on Friday by the Louisiana State University Police Department for allegedly planting a listening device in his ex-girlfriend’s dorm room

LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard confirmed to Variety that 21-year-old Hardy, who is not a student at LSU, was arrested on Friday on a felony charge of interception and disclosure of wire, electronic or oral communication. Hardy has been booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

The Associated Press reported that Hardy’s ex-girlfriend and her roommate found the alleged listening device, which looked like a phone charger, in their dorm room on April 6. She reported it to LSUPD the next day, and officers noted in a police affidavit acquired by the AP that they found recordings from a 10 day span in February.

Hardy’s attorney, C. Frank Holthaus, said in a statement to Variety: “I can confirm that Mr. Hardy did receive a warrant for his arrest earlier today and has been and will continue to be completely cooperative with the LSU Police Department on this matter. Due to the public nature of Mr. Hardy’s profession, we ask for privacy at this time.”

Hardy also made a statement on his social media accounts, writing: “Earlier today, I received a warrant due to allegations made against me and have been fully cooperative with the Louisiana State University Police Department. I understand that my career has thrust me into the public spotlight, and I embrace that wholeheartedly as my entire world belongs to my music and my fans. However, due to the sensitive nature of this allegation, I humbly ask for privacy at this time. I have the utmost respect for the law and will assist in the investigation as needed moving forward.”

According to the AP, if Hardy is convicted he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.