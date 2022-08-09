×
Lady Gaga Speaks Out on Supreme Court Abortion Ruling at Washington D.C Concert: ‘They’d Better Not Mess With Gay Marriage’

Lady Gaga kicked off the U.S leg of her Chromatica Ball tour in the nation’s capital, and acknowledged the moment by speaking out on same-sex marriage and abortion rights.

Playing to a sold-out crowd at Washington D.C’s Nationals Park, Gaga took a moment before playing her 2011 hit  “Edge of Glory” to speak out on the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade and outlawed abortion. Gaga said, “I would like to dedicate this song to every woman in America. To every woman who now has to worry about her body if she gets pregnant. I pray that this country will speak up and we will not stop until it is right.”

Gaga continued to play the stripped-down version of the song, and added, “I don’t mean to be a downer, but there’s some shit that’s more important than show business.”

Earlier in the show, Gaga also addressed same-sex marriage. Before striking a chord to play”Born This Way,” Gaga called the 2011 song about equality an anthem. She said, “This might not be the national anthem, but it’s our national anthem!” An advocate for the LGBTQ+ community from the start of her career, Gaga yelled, “They better not try to mess with gay marriage in this country!”

Gaga’s next stop on the tour is the Metlife stadium in New Jersey before heading to Chicago, Boston, Dallas and Atlanta.

Last week, the singer confirmed she will be playing Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix in the Joker sequel, “Joker: Folie à Deux.”

Gaga was previously nominated for Best Actress in “A Star Is Born” and took home the Academy Award for Best Song for “Shallow.”

