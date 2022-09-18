Lady Gaga Halts Miami Concert Due to Lightning: ‘I Don’t Want to Put Your Life in Danger’

A tropical thunderstorm forced Lady Gaga to cut her Miami concert short just before she could sing ”Rain on Me” and her encore ”Hold My Hand.” Gaga, who has been performing to sold-out crowds on this stadium tour, was at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on the last night of the Chromatica Ball.

Interrupting her show, she told the audience, “I’m sorry that we can’t finish but I don’t want to put your life in danger and I don’t want to put our life in danger.”

Gaga followed up by posting an emotional video online. Through tears, she apologizes to her fans and says, “We really tried to finish the show tonight in Miami.” She went on to say that lightning strikes were hitting too close to the ground, to her, her crew and her fans.

Gaga, in a reference to her song “Rain on Me,” a collaboration with Ariana Grande, said that as much as she wanted to sing the song in the rain, she cared “about life now in a way I didn’t for a long time.”

“What I really want is to also be responsible and loving,” she said in reference to the safety of the thousands in attendance and her team. “I don’t know what I would do if anything happened to anyone in the audience, or to any member of my crew, my band [or] my dancers.”

“The lightning was being unpredictable and changing moment by moment,” the singer wrote in the caption of another Instagram post. “Look, for years some of you have called me ‘mother monster,’ in my heart I knew it was better to keep you safe. Thank you for believing in me.”

Fans waiting for the concert shared photos on social media after being notified that the show was delayed because of inclement weather. Audience members were being asked to take shelter in the concourse.

Gaga has brought her Chromatica Ball Tour across the world, playing in Europe, Asia and North America. Just last week, she played to 52,000 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The tour had been initially announced in 2020, but was pushed to 2022 due to COVID.

While Gaga goes to work on the sequel to “Joker” in “Joker: Folie à Deux” where she will play Harley Quinn, she promises, “Chromatica will never be over because Chromatica is about healing.”

Watch Gaga’s video below.



