Lady Gaga Announces Rescheduled Chromatica Ball Summer Stadium Tour Dates

After having to reschedule due to COVID, Lady Gaga has announced new dates for her eagerly-anticipated Chromatica Ball summer tour. The singer announced the 15 stops on Twitter on Monday morning, which start July 17 and will continue through September 10.

LADY GAGA

THE CHROMATICA BALL

SUMMER STADIUM TOURhttps://t.co/6KQAlVEXmX pic.twitter.com/U73037ZroA — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 7, 2022

The dates include:

7/17 —Düsseldorf. DE at Merkur Spiel-Arena

7/21 —Stockholm. SW at Friends Arena

7/24 —Paris, FR at Stade de France

7/26 —Arnhem, NL at GelreDome

7/29 — London, UK at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

7/30 — London, UK at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

8/06 —Toronto, ON at Rogers Centre

8/08 — Washington, DC at Nationals Park

8/11 — East Rutherford, NJ at Metlife Stadium

8/15 — Chicago, IL at Wrigley Field

8/19 — Boston, MA at Fenway Park

8/23 — Dallas, TX at Globe Life Field

8/26 — Atlanta, GA at Truist Park

9/8 — San Francisco, CA at Oracle Park

9/10 — Los Angeles, CA at Dodger Stadium