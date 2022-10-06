LA3C Festival Unveils Full Music Lineup and Pact With Hot Import Nights Auto Event Producer

Penske Media’s upcoming LA3C festival has unveiled the full music performance lineup for the culture and creativity festival set to unfold Dec. 10-11 in Los Angeles State Historic Park.

LA3C has also set a partnership with the HIN Events LLC, Hot Import Nights Brand, a Southern California event producer that specializes in automotive lifestyle shows that blend unique high-end cars, live performances and activations by such blue-chip marketers as McDonalds, Pepsi, Microsoft, Ford, Valvoline and State Farm.

“We are thrilled to share our full music lineup today,” said Juan Mora, CEO of LA3C. “Our goals were to create a lineup that celebrates the range of musical genres Los Angeles offers including pop, hip hop, R&B, K-pop, regional Mexican music, EDM and more and for attendees to discover new artists while enjoying names they know and love.”

Joining Maluma, Megan Thee Stallion, Snoop Dogg and Seventeen on the music bill at LA3C are Free Nationals, Gerardo Ortiz, Fonseca, Marc Seguí, Shawn Wasabi, Monogem, Shea Diamond and Chicocurlyhead. As part of the Hot Import Nights installation, HIN Events will host a second stage for LA3C. DJs and artists set to appear include Mustard and performance sets from AJ Hernz, ARIUS, Cam Girl, Freya Fox, Kill Bambi, Kim Lee, LOLO, Lucky Light, Madds, MEIRLIN, Peach and Vice.

LA3C aims to showcase Los Angeles’ many cultures as well as its arts, music, culture and entertainment industry scenes.

“Our partnership with LA3C was organic,” HIN Events CEO Michael Munar. “We both share a love for LA and are so excited to bring our unique point of view to this special stage curated by HIN Events. Attendees can expect our talent lineup of DJs, dancers, and more evoking the amazing sound and electric spirit of LA.”