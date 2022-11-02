Imagine Dragons, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Måneskin, Wet Leg on Tap for 30th Anniversary of KROQ’s Almost Acoustic Christmas

The “KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas” will return on Dec. 10 for its 30th edition. Set for the KIA Forum in Inglewood, CA, performers include Imagine Dragons, the Black Keys, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Death Cab for Cutie, Jimmy Eat World, Yungblud, Måneskin, the Interrupters and Wet Leg. It also marks a lineup curated by Kevin Weatherly, who returned to the station in June as SVP of programming following two years at Spotify, where he held the position of head of North American programming.

“When Kevin Weatherly returned earlier this year, one of our main priorities was to put this iconic event back on the calendar,” said Jeff Federman, regional president for Audacy Southern California. “Since the inception of Acoustic, Kevin has been the driving force behind its unparalleled success.”

“We’re thrilled to announce the long-awaited return of ‘Almost Acoustic Christmas,” added Weatherly. ”For over three decades, this event has embodied the very essence of what KROQ means to Southern California and we can’t wait to celebrate with our listeners once again at the Forum.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 11 at 12:00 p.m. PT via ticketmaster.com. More information can be found on kroq.com/xmas. The KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas is part of Audacy Serves, a social impact platform to raise awareness of social issues and bring communities together for good.