Korn’s Jonathan Davis Launches Pet Brand, Freak on a Leash, With Horror and Rock-Themed Products

Korn frontman Jonathan Davis has launched an unusually imaginative new line of pet products called Freak on a Leash, based on the nu-metal band’s 1998 song of the same, with a line of horror and rock-themed pet products.

"This first collection, designed exclusively by me, contains all custom products made with high-quality gunmetal hardware, leather, nylon, and plushies that will set your pet apart from the pack."

The brand doesn’t launch until Oct. 28 — there’s a countdown clock on its website — but Davis wrote that fans attending the Aftershock festival on Saturday in Sacramento will be get a look at the first collection.

The possibilities for novel takes on common pet products like collars, dog sweaters and cat carriers seem very promising.

The brand is a partnership with the promoters of that festival, Danny Wimmer Presents, and the non-profit animal rescue, Take Me Home, the latter of which will also receive a portion of the proceeds.

Davis hinted at the announcement a day earlier, posting a photo of himself with his dog on Instagram. His announcement follows in full.

Be the FIRST to own my new pet brand, Freak on a Leash! These premium products are created for all, paying homage to the horror and rock music we love. This first collection, designed exclusively by me, contains all custom products made with high-quality gunmetal hardware, leather, nylon, and plushies that will set your pet apart from the pack.

Freak on a Leash has partnered exclusively with @dannywimmerpresents and @takemehomerescue to announce the brand and give you a sneak peek and the chance to have it before anyone else. Merch will be available ONLY at @takemehomerescue tent on Saturday, October 8th. The first 100 fans attending the festival to purchase Freak On A Leash merch will receive a wristband to meet me in person, from 3-5pm.

A portion of proceeds sold at the festival, as well as the webstore launch, will be donated to the Take Me Home organization. The official worldwide launch date is October 28th. Visit http://www.freakonaleash.com to sign up now for inside information on the product and release time, as well as a chance to win the new collection!