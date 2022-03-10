Kobalt Music Pulls Out of Russia Over Ukraine Invasion

In what is rapidly becoming a mass music exodus out of Russia, Kobalt became the third major company to announce on Thursday that it is suspending business activity in Russia due to the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Of the three global major labels, Sony and Warner announced their pullout within an hour of each other on Thursday morning, and Universal made the move on Tuesday.

Kobalt’s move is doubly significant because although it is a global company, it was founded in Sweden and in many ways is a European company. A rep for France-based label and distributor Believe Music, which has a substantial market presence and 40-employee staff in the country, tells Variety that it has “no plans to suspend operations in Russia for the moment but we are monitoring the situation very closely as it is developing constantly.”

Kobalt’s statement reads: “Like the rest of the world, we at Kobalt are deeply unsettled by Russia’s unprovoked and unlawful invasion of Ukraine. We urge and are hopeful for a peaceful resolution to the conflict soon.

“To aid the humanitarian efforts on the ground, Kobalt has made donations to the following organizations: Global Giving – Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund, International Rescue Committee, and Save the Children. In addition, Kobalt will suspend all business activity in Russia and have voiced our support for any decisions that would cut off the local Russian collection society, RAO, from the network of collection societies.”

Its mention of RAO, which is roughly the Russian equivalent of ASCAP or BMI, is notable because many Many in the publishing and songwriter community have called for CISAC, the global governing body of such collection societies, announced a Ukraine relief fund on Wednesday but has not suspended operations in Russia.

Early Tuesday, the U.K.’s performing rights organization, PRS for Music, said it has formally and immediately suspended its rights representation relationship with RAO, the Russian collecting society for musical works, “pending confirmation of its separation from the Russian Government and those individuals and companies on the sanctions lists.” BMI in the U.S. made a similar statement this week: “BMI has suspended its copyright representation payments to RAO, the Russian collection society for musical works. Additionally, we are working with CISAC on a broader effort that will help benefit creators in the Ukraine and surrounding areas, while also providing humanitarian aid to those who are so desperately in need.”

SIAE, the Italian performing rights organization, also has suspended payments to RAO. Sources say a number of publishers in the US have unilaterally stopped issuing sync licenses that include Russia.