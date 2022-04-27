Electronic Music Pioneer Klaus Schulze Dies at 74

German composer and musician Klaus Schulze, a pioneer in the field of electronic music and leading figure in what came to be known as “Kraut-rock,” died Tuesday. He was 74 and the death was described in an announcement from his record label as coming “after a long disease, but all of a sudden.”

Schulze was an early member of the groups Tangerine Dream, the Cosmic Joker and Ash Ra Tempel, in the beginnings of a career that grew to include more than 60 albums.

Despite his illness, Schulze had new music in the pipeline. A new song, “Osiris Pt#1,” was released earlier this month in advance of an album, “Deus Arrakis,” that is set to come out June 10.