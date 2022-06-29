KISS Accidentally Projects Australian Flag on Stage in Austria

The long-running rock band KISS have found itself as the butt of online jokes following a concert in Vienna on June 26, where the band’s logo was displayed with an Australian flag instead of an Austrian one.

After the band wrapped its show at the Wiener Stadthalle arena, a screen displayed the phrase “KISS loves you Vienna” as fans were leaving the arena. Audience members began to notice the KISS logo featured the Australian flag, rather than the flag of Austria, of which Vienna is the capital. Naturally, photos of the mishap started to circulate online. See a photo below.

Kiss played in Austria last night 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/XAvaXfRGqh — Ben Nguyen (@BenNguyenTV) June 27, 2022

The band has yet to comment on the slip-up in spite of the flood of photos and wisecracks being exchanged over social media in the days since the performance.

This isn’t the first time the KISS camp has suffered a geographically related blunder. Last year, there was a misspelling of “Cincinnati” (adding an extra “T”) on city-specific tour shirts. The merchandise was only available at the band’s Aug. 29 show at Riverbend Music Center in the Midwestern Queen City.

KISS is currently on its “End Of The Road” world tour, which will continue across Europe until late July. In August, the band will return to Australia, before concluding its 2022 tour dates with North American festivals in September and October.

The “End Of The Road Tour” is the band’s self-proclaimed last global trek … following a “Farewell Tour” in 2000. Founding member and bassist Gene Simmons insists the “End Of The Road Tour” is the band’s final retirement send-off, out of “pride and self-respect and a love and admiration for the fans.”