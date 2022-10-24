Kim Kardashian Denounces Hate Speech After Kanye West’s Antisemitic Remarks

Kim Kardashian voiced her support of the Jewish community in wake of her ex-husband Kanye West’s repeated antisemitic remarks.

“Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” she wrote Monday on Twitter. “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”

West, who has four children with Kardashian, has been widely criticized and temporarily locked out of social media accounts in recent weeks for saying he was “going death con 3 on Jewish people” as well as amplifying antisemitic conspiracy theories in multiple interviews. Over the weekend, his comments emboldened a group of demonstrators in Los Angeles to give Nazi salutes on the 405 Freeway over a banner that read, “Kanye is right about the Jews.”

Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end. — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) October 24, 2022

Entertainment industry figures, including Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel and The Gersh Agency’s Bob Gersh, urged companies that work with West — who also goes by Ye — to cut ties after Saturday’s antisemitic protest in L.A. and his tweet about wanting to go “death con 3” on Jewish people. He also faced recent criticism for wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt to Paris Fashion Week.

Balenciaga, a long-time collaborator of West’s, has already parted ways with the musician. But Adidas, who distributes his billion-dollar brand Yeezy, hasn’t publicly responded to the growing backlash. West even taunted the company in a recent podcast interview, saying, “I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me.”

The fallout over West’s statements continued on Monday as Media Rights Capital shelved a completed documentary about West and talent agency CAA dropped him as a client.

Over the weekend, Reese Witherspoon spoke out to say “antisemitism in any form is deplorable,” while Florence Pugh wrote on Instagram that “any form of hate speech only encourages, it grows and spreads like a disease.”

Anti-semitism in any form is deplorable. In person. Online. Doesn't matter where. It's hate and it's unacceptable. — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) October 24, 2022

Other celebrities, including Kim Kardashian’s sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, have taken to Instagram to share the following message: “I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people.”

Amy Schumer, who is friends with Kim Kardashian, shared the same statement and added as a caption: “If you don’t know what to post. Let’s start with this. In the comments. Do you know what the Jewish community is afraid this will lead to? 1 in 2 people don’t know the holocaust happened. Stand up.”