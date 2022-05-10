The Kid Laroi Exits Adam Leber’s Rebel Management

The Kid Laroi is switching up his management team again. Some seven months after signing with Adam Leber’s Rebel Management, the Australian singer has exited the firm, sources confirm to Variety. The news was first reported by Billboard.

Laroi was previously managed by SB Projects, home to Justin Bieber, with whom the singer collaborated on the hit song “Stay,” and before that had been on the Grade A Productions roster, the label that signed late rapper Juice WLRD, who Laroi considered a mentor.

A Columbia Records artist and booked by UTA, Laroi catapulted to fame in 2020 after the release of his debut mixtape, “F*CK LOVE” and its hit single, “Without You.” His latest single, “Thousand Miles,” debuted in April with a 10-second TikTok featuring the lyric: “Here goes another mistake I know I’m gon’ make.”

In Laroi’s TikTok, the video caption reads: “show me ur last mistake. use this sound,” before cutting to an image montage of Scooter Braun.

Turns out that was a faux feud to push out the song, as Braun later confirmed on social media, writing, “For those asking about the beef…and my friends who are wanting to go hard…don’t believe everything you see on the Internet. Make sure to check out @TheKidLaroi new upcoming single produced by our very own @ThisIsWatt,” referencing SB Projects client Andrew Watt.

Braun also posted screenshots of texts between him and Laroi asking permission before posting the TikTok.

Leber announced the formation of Rebel Management in April 2021, after nearly six years as a partner in Maverick, which he cofounded in 2014. He also manages Lil Nas X and Labrinth, among others.