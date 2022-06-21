Kid Cudi Bound for World Tour With Openers Including Denzel Curry and Don Toliver

Kid Cudi will shadow the moon in its orbit around the globe with his newly announced “To the Moon 2022 World Tour.” The 27-city trek will take Cudi from North America to Asia and Europe, kicking off in Vancouver on Aug. 16 and closing with a show at the Fabrique in Milan on Nov. 22.

“To the Moon” will first travel through North America, with stops at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Barclays Center in Brooklyn, American Airlines Center in Dallas and the United Center in Chicago. After the U.S. tour wraps up in mid-September, he’ll have a month-long break before picking things up overseas with a global leg of the tour that includes stops at the Toyosu PIT in Japan, the O2 in London, Verti Music Hall in Berlin, AFAS Live in Amsterdam, Palais 12 in Brussels, and the Zenith in Paris.

Don Toliver and Strick will support Cudi on 20 North American shows, with additional appearances on select dates from Denzel Curry and 070 Shake; support for the international dates will be announced at a later time. Among the dates on the slate is the inaugural “Moon Man’s Landing” festival in Cudi’s hometown of Cleveland, Ohio on Sept. 17, featuring sets from Playboi Carti, Haim, Toliver, Dominick Fike, Pusha T, Jaden, 070 Shake and more.

On June 10, Cudi released his new single, “Do What I Want,” from his upcoming Netflix animated series “Entergalactic,” which is set to arrive with an accompanying studio album of the same name on Sept. 30.

American Express card members can purchase tickets to North American tour dates before the general public beginning June 21 at 10 a.m. local time through June 23 at 10 p.m. local time. A limited number of exclusive VIP packages will also be available in North America and Europe starting on June 21 at noon local time.

Dates for “To the Moon” Tour 2022:

August 16 in Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

August 18 in Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

August 19 in Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

August 21 in Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

August 23 in San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

August 24 in Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum

August 25 in Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

August 27 in Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

August 30 in Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

August 31 in Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Sept. 1 in Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Sept. 4 in Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

Sept. 6 in Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Sept. 8 in Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

Sept. 9 in Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 10 in Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Sept. 12 in Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Sept. 14 in Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 16 in Chicago, IL @ United Center

Sept. 17 in Cleveland, OH @ Moon Man’s Landing

Oct. 17 in Tokyo, Japan @ Toyosu PIT

Nov. 12 in Berlin, Germany @ Verti Music Hall

Nov. 13 in Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live

Nov. 15 in London, UK @ The O2

Nov. 17 in Brussels, Belgium @ Palais 12

Nov. 20 in Paris, France @ Zenith

Nov. 22 in Milan, Italy @ Fabrique