Kid Cudi Confirms His ‘Last Song’ With Kanye West: ‘He’s Not My Friend’

Kid Cudi announced on Twitter that a track on Pusha T’s upcoming record, “It’s Almost Dry,” will be his last song with Kanye West. Cudi and Kanye had a public falling out in recent weeks after Kanye removed Cudi’s contributions on his album “Donda 2.” Cudi is friendly with “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson, who is in now in a high profile relationship with Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Kanye co-produced with Pharrell the new Pusha T song that Cudi is featured on.

“Hey! So I know some of you heard about the song I got [with] Pusha,” Cudi wrote on his Twitter page. “I did this song a year ago when I was still cool [with] Kanye. I am not cool [with] that man. He’s not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha [because] that’s my guy. This is the last song you will hear me on [with] Kanye.”

After Kanye announced Cudi’s removal from “Donda 2,” he proceeded to post anti-Cudi images to his Instagram page. One photo showed Kanye around a table with Cudi, Davidson and Timothée Chalamet. Kanye put an “X” over everyone’s face except Chalamet’s. Kanye also photoshopped the poster for “Captain America: Civil War” and depicted Davidson, Cudi and Kardashian as an opposing team.

Cudi responded at the time to Kanye dropping him from “Donda 2” by commenting on social media, “Too bad I don’t wanna be on your album you fucking dinosaur hahaha everyone knows I’ve been the best thing about your albums since I met you. [I will] pray [for you] brother.”

Pusha T’s “It’s Almost Dry” is set for release April 22.