Kevin Weatherly Returns to KROQ After Two Years at Spotify

In what has become the soap opera of the radio industry, Kevin Weatherly, the former program director at Los Angeles’ KROQ, who helped build the station to become a leading influence in alternative rock music nationally, is returning to the station as senior vice president of programming.

He leaves Spotify, where he held the position of head of North American programming, after a little over two years, starting officially at the Audacy station on June 6.

In March, Variety reported that Mike Kaplan had stepped down as program director at KROQ, the station he revamped after joining in 2020. KROQ had weathered major changes under Kaplan, who initially steered the station away from its rock and alternative roots towards more pop-leaning fare, riding the wave of TikTok-launched hits.

“Rock music is part of what we do, it’s part of alternative, but it’s not the only part of alternative,” Kaplan told Variety in a May 2020 article titled “It’s the End of the World Famous KROQ as We Know It.” “We’re not just looking to play four white dudes in a band. Our audience is as diverse as ever and our playlist needs to be too. Whether it’s Billie Eilish or Lana Del Rey or rappers making alternative tracks such as 24kGoldn and Dominic Fike, we’re bringing together what millennials and Gen Z fans want. … We don’t just stand for one thing. It’s a lifestyle and an attitude.”

But in targeting a younger audience, which doesn’t traditionally listen to the radio in great numbers, the station lost a significant portion of its core audience, and was trailing behind competitor KYSR-FM (“Alt 98.7”), an iHeartRadio station, in the rating. (Worth noting: Alt 98.7 is programmed by Lisa Worden, a protege of Weatherly’s who spent 20 years at KROQ.)

In his new role, Weatherly will oversee KROQ’s content strategy, talent, operations and branding and also serve as format vice president for Audacy’s portfolio of alternative stations across the country — a position previously held by Kaplan.

Weatherly originally joined KROQ as program director in 1992, after a successful run at top 40 station KKLQ (Q106) in San Diego.

While at KROQ, Weatherly helped turn the station into one of the most recognized brands in the industry for breaking new acts, growing the station’s annual Weenie Roast concert into a spotlight event, while bringing in talent like Carson Daly to morning radio.

Weatherly also programmed KAMP (97.1 Amp Radio) from its launch in 2009 until July 2017. In June 2018, after Entercom’s (now Audacy) acquisition of CBS Radio, he returned to KAMP, adding it to his duties as PD of adult oldies station KCBS (93.1 JACK-FM) and, of course, KROQ.

“We’re so excited to welcome Kevin back to KROQ to oversee the iconic brand he was instrumental in building,” said Jeff Federman, regional president and market manager, Audacy Southern California. “KROQ is a pillar in the SoCal community and not many people understand the bond between this station and its fans like Kevin. We look forward to him returning and evolving the brand even further.”

Added Weatherly: “KROQ is one of the most recognizable and iconic brands in all of radio. I’ve had the privilege of spending the majority of my career programming KROQ and I’m energized and ready for the next chapter. We have a lot of work ahead of us to return KROQ to its rightful position in the hearts and minds of longtime listeners and partners, and I can’t wait to get started.”