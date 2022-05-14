Kendrick Lamar Drops Fiery Video for ‘N95’

A day after his released his dense and complex “Mr. Morale and the High-Steppers” and six days after his mind-melting deep fake clip for “The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar has unveiled the video for one of the 18-song album’s standout tracks, “N95.”

Again directed by Lamar with creative collaborator Dave Free for their company pgLang, the clip is filled with Christian imagery, from a passage where he is floating above the ocean in a Christ-like pose to a scene where he’s lying in bed in a room with many crosses hanging on the wall.