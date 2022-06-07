Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone Lead Spotify’s Cannes Lions Lineup (EXCLUSIVE)

Spotify has revealed its performance and panel lineup for this year’s Cannes Lions Festival, taking place Monday, June 20 to Thursday, June 23.

Back for an encore is Spotify Beach, which will make its home on the Croisette daily from dusk till dawn.

Performances take place each night and will feature Kendrick Lamar, DJ Pee .Wee, aka Anderson .Paak, Kaytranada, the Black Keys and Post Malone, plus an as-yet-unannounced artist.

DJ Henrie, the co-host of the Spotify Original Who We Be podcast, will be spinning as Spotify’s ‘House DJ’ throughout the week.

Elsewhere on Spotify’s Lions agenda, founder and CEO Daniel Ek will sit for a talk on the future of media, creators and fandom, moderated by Sara Fischer of Axios.

Dustee Jenkins, Vice President and global head of public affairs, will lead a panel titled, “Who is Gen Z, Really?” featuring Kayla Suarez and Thomas Pham, co-hosts of the “Teenager Therapy” podcast, and Ziad Ahmed, CEO and founder of JUV Consulting.

Taj Alavi, VP and global head of marketing, will tackle “Representation Behind the Mic” alongside panelists Jemele Hill, host of Spotify’s “Unbothered” podcast and Joan Baker, co-founder and VP of the Society of Voice Arts and Sciences.

And Dawn Ostroff, chief content officer at Spotify, will moderate a “Dive Into The Batman Audio Universe” with panelists to be announced.

See the evening lineup below:

Monday (June 20)

DJ Pee .Wee aka Anderson .Paak

Kendrick Lamar

Tuesday (June 21)

Kaytranada + special guest

Wednesday (June 22)

The Black Keys

Post Malone

Daytime programming (all on France local time):

Monday (June 20)

3:00-3:45 PM: Who is Gen Z, really?

Moderator: Dustee Jenkins, Vice-President, Global Head of Public Affairs, Spotify

Panelists: Kayla Suarez, Co-host, Teenager Therapy Podcast; Thomas Pham, Co-host, Teenager Therapy Podcast; Ziad Ahmed, CEO/Founder, JUV Consulting

Tuesday (June 21)

11:00-11:45 AM: Future of Media, Creators and Fandom with Spotify’s Founder & CEO, Daniel Ek

Moderated by Sara Fischer, Media Reporter at Axios

2:00-2:45 PM: Representation Behind The Mic

Moderator: Taj Alavi, Vice-President, Global Head of Marketing, Spotify

Panelists: Jemele Hill, Emmy-Award winning journalist and Host of Spotify Original podcast Jemele Hill is Unbothered; Joan Baker, Co-founder, and Vice President, of the Society of Voice Arts and Sciences™

Wednesday (June 22)

11:30 AM-12:15 PM: Dive Into The Batman Audio Universe

Moderator: Dawn Ostroff, Chief Content Officer, Spotify

Panelists: To be announced