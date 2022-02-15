Keith Richards, Mavis Staples to Headline Love Rocks NYC Benefit Concert

Keith Richards & the X-Pensive Winos, Mavis Staples, Hozier, Warren Haynes, Melissa Etheridge, Allison Russell and more will headline the sixth annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert at New York’s Beacon Theatre on March 10.

Larkin Poe, Tyler Bryant, David Shaw, Anders Osborne, Celisse, Ivan Neville, Jimmy Vivino, Maggie Rose and Connor Kennedy will also appear on the bill, with Will Lee serving as musical director.

The concert is presented by the Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation and will benefit God’s Love We Deliver. It is executive produced by fashion designer John Varvatos, NYC real estate broker and prominent concert producer Greg Williamson and concert/events producer Nicole Rechter.

It will be hosted by Mario Cantone, Kiefer Sutherland, Gina Gershon, Steve Schirripa and Michelle Buteau.

God’s Love We Deliver, which was founded during the AIDS pandemic in 1985, has been an essential services provider during the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the organization cooked and delivered more than 2.6 million meals to nearly 10,000 New Yorkers living with and affected by severe illness, and its staff and volunteers continue to work tirelessly to meet the ever-growing demand for its services.

Since launching in 2017, the annual Love Rocks NYC concerts have raised $20 million dollars and helped to fund 2 million meals to New Yorkers in need. The benefit concert highlights the charity’s continued mission of providing life-sustaining meals and nutrition counseling for people in the New York Metropolitan area living with severe illness.

Past concerts have featured Jon Bon Jovi, Dave Matthews, Andra Day, Sara Bareilles, Robert Plant, Joe Walsh, Emmylou Harris, Sheryl Crow, Buddy Guy and more.