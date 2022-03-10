Keith Hagan Opens New Music Company, Skylark Artist Management (EXCLUSIVE)

Veteran music executive Keith Hagan has opened a new management/ marketing/ publicity company, Skylark Artist Management.

For the past twelve years, Hagan was the co-owner of SKH Music, where he worked closely with such artists as the Afghan Whigs, Toto, Kenny Rogers, and Robert Finley, among others. Joining him at Skylark will be the Afghan Whigs, Finley, Cymande, and Lily & Madeleine, along with new clients Beth Orton, the Whitmore Sisters, and the Mastersons. Hagan will also continue to handle publicity for the Kenny Rogers estate.

Prior to SKH, he held senior posts at PFA Media (where he worked with Paul McCartney, Aerosmith, Def Leppard and others), Mammoth Records and launched his career as the “alternative” publicist at Arista Records, where he worked with Sarah McLachlan, Spiritualized and the Church.

Hagan’s skills and label background have enabled him to service music-oriented clientele regardless of genre, as is apparent from his varied roster throughout the years. A native of New York City, Hagan began his career by interning for the CBS Records College Department, followed by internships at I.R.S. Records, Chrysalis Records and EMI Records.

Hagan says, “During the pandemic, I was quite active in a couple of different areas, not all of them management related. I became a full-time volunteer for Joe Biden’s campaign along with contributing to the launch of Brooklyn Made Presents. However, at the end of last year, I felt the time was finally right to strike out on my own fully. I have an excellent support team around me here at Skylark, and I’m very excited for what the future holds.”