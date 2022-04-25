Karol G Unveils ‘Strip Love Tour’ Dates

After captivating a sea of blue-wig-wearing fans at Coachella, Colombian singer-songwriter Karol G has officially announced the dates for her new “$trip Love Tour.”

The tour, produced by AEG Presents, will visit 30 cities in North America starting with the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois, on September 6. The circuit will also make stops in New York, Toronto, Miami, Los Angeles, Houston, Las Vegas and more before wrapping in Vancouver, BC on October 29. The full itinerary appears below.

Since the start of her global breakthrough, Karol has surpassed many important milestones in her career, with Coachella being the latest. The two-weekend festival saw the singer paying tribute to Latin American pop culture with a musical showcase on the world-class stage honoring Selena, Shakira and more.

Karol was also accompanied by special guest Becky G, with whom she sang her successful collaboration, “MAMIII.” On weekend two, J Balvin joined her on stage as a surprise to perform his hit “Mi Gente.”

And although we’ve heard Karol on a myriad of features and collaborations (most recently on “Un Viaje,” with Jotaerre and Alejo), she also premiered a new tropical pop song on the festival stage titled “Provenza.”

Just in time for summer, “Provenza” merges reggaeton melodies and afro-beats to support the catchy chorus: “Baby, ¿qué más?” The single was released alongside an accompanying music video shot in the Canary Islands and directed by Pedro Artola.

Her previous 2021 “Bichota Tour” was her first U.S. round-about and sold out in multiple locations. This time around, Karol promises to deliver her greatest hits on 30 stages across the U.S. for her biggest tour to date, “Strip Love Tour.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 29 at noon local time.