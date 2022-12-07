Karol G Is Named Vevo’s Most Viewed Global Artist, With ‘Provenza’ Cited as No. 1 International Video; ‘Bruno’ Is Tops in U.S.

Karol G has been crowned Vevo’s most-viewed artist globally and has the platform’s single most-viewed video of the year. The visualizer for her hit “Provenza” reached the No. 1 spot with 547 million views worldwide, but even that was just a fraction of Karol G’s overall total, as her videos collectively added up to a phenomenal 2.76 billion views.

“Provenza,” produced by Ovy on the Drums, was the Colombian singer’s first solo single release after a seven-month hiatus following 2021’s “Se Jodio To.” In between, Karol appeared as a featured artist on several fiery tracks from “Friki,” with fellow Medellín native Feid, to “Mamiii,” her collab with Becky G. “Provenza” arrived in April, the same month she triumphantly appeared on the main stage at Coachella and announced her fall $trip Love Tour (which took the title for the highest-grossing tour by a female Latin artist).

The music video was filmed in the Canary Islands and features an all-female cast of all shapes and cultures enjoying the sun to the tropical beat. Karol recently followed up “Provenza” with “Gatúbela,” featuring Plan B singer Maldy (No. 5 on the global top 10 videos chart), and “Cairo,” which was also produced by Ovy on the Drums. Those songs will reportedly appear as part of her forthcoming album, which will follow her chart-topping, Grammy-nominated 2021 set, “KG0516.”

Spanish-language artists dominated the remainder of the top ten global music video chart (although, surprisingly, Bad Bunny was left out from the list) with “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” from Disney’s “Encanto” soundtrack, coming in at No. 2 with 503 million views, followed by another Colombian favorite, Shakira, who taIkes the No. 3 slot with hers and Rauw Alejandro’s “Te Felicito.”

On the U.S. year-end video chart, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” topped the list, with 240 million views, and Lil Baby’s “In a Minute” came in at No. 2 with 75 million views. Lil Baby also claimed the No. 4 spot with “Right On.” It was Karol G’s “Provenza” landing at No. 3 in the States. Other songs in the U.S. top 10 came from Harry Styles, whose “As It Was” was No. 5, and GloRilla with Cardi B, Future, KayFlock, Doja Cat and SleazyWorld Go.

Lil Baby achieved a third consecutive year atop the U.S. artist chart, no surprise after he was the only artist to land two videos in the top 10. In the U.S., international leader Karol G settled for No. 7. On the U.S. artist chart, Lil Baby was followed by Future, Chris Brown, Taylor Swift, Drake, the Weeknd, Karol G, Doja Cat, Young Dolph and Luke Combs.

“Vevo is the music video destination for fans to discover and connect with artists of all genres and career stages,” said JP Evangelista, senior VP of content, programming and marketing at Vevo. “Seeing who and what has resonated with audiences at such a massive scale is nothing less than fascinating, because these annual insights create a snapshot of what’s trending and current in music, as well as what’s happening in pop culture overall. Fans come to Vevo to connect with their favorite artists, who shape everything from language to fashion to today’s social conversations – often through music videos.”