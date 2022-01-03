Kanye West Begins Work on ‘Donda 2,’ His First Sequel Album

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, has begun work on “Donda 2,” a direct follow-up to his 2021 certified gold album “Donda.”

The development was confirmed by Steven Victor to Complex. Victor is currently the chief operating officer of G.O.O.D. Music, the record label founded by West in 2004. Victor is also senior vice president of A&R at Universal Music Group.

“Ye has started working on his new masterpiece, ‘Donda 2,'” Victor said.

If the project is completed, “Donda 2” would mark the eleventh entry and the first sequel album in the rapper’s discography. Details remain scant about the exact nature of the project.

With news of “Donda 2” coming only months after the release of its predecessor, it may be advisable for fans to keep in mind Ye’s notorious history of unreleased albums. The artist is known for being meticulous in his craft, unafraid to punt release dates to continue reworking his music and leave behind creative projects in favor of more promising ones.

“Donda” had a surprise release in Aug. 2021 after a series of high-profile public listening events and last minute delays. The album almost immediately set a new record by reaching No. 1 on Apple Music’s top albums chart in 152 countries in 24 hours. In its first full day of release, “Donda” was streamed over 60 million times in the United States.

In his review of “Donda,” Variety’s Chris Willman called the album “close to unassailable on a purely musical level” and “a collection that never comes close to wearing out its welcome, alternating the brooding and the banging with a well-honed sense of dynamics.”