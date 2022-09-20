Kanye West Says His Publishing Is Being Shopped Without His Knowledge: ‘Just Like Taylor Swift’

Kanye West took to Instagram on Tuesday to question a Billboard report that his “camp” has been quietly shopping his song catalog, writing via Stories: “Just like Taylor Swift… my publishing is being put up for my sale without my knowledge.”

Billboard reported on Monday that members of the rapper’s team “have met selectively with prospective buyers to explore what kind of valuation his song catalog could fetch,” estimating that they are seeking $175 million. In another Instagram Story, West posted a screenshot of a text message with an unnamed person, with West asking, “Can you ask Gee who is selling my publishing,” likely referring to his manager Gee Roberson.

“Fake news,” the person replies. “Of course every publisher wants to pitch there [sic] hardest to buy. Smh.”

Representatives for West and his publisher, Sony Music Publishing, did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

Though West compares himself to Swift, the two situations are quite different, as Swift’s publishing catalog was never for sale. Instead, manager Scooter Braun had acquired her former label Big Machine and all of its recorded music assets in 2019, which included Swift’s masters.

More to come…