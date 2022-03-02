Kanye West Posts Animated Video Portraying Pete Davidson Being Kidnapped, Buried

Within hours of Kim Kardashian West getting her legal emancipation from Kanye West in a Los Angeles court, the hip-hop titan responded — by posting a music video in which an animatronic figure that is assumed to represent West ties up and kidnaps Pete Davidson and buries him from the neck down.

The video for the song “Eazy,” his collaboration with the Game, was posted on West’s Instagram account, not long after news was published that Kardashian West had been granted the legal separation and bifurcation arrangement she had been seeking in the process of their divorce.

The animated clip — set to a previously released song in which West had notably already rapped, “God saved me from that crash just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass” — portrays the Ye avatar placing a pillowcase over the head of his soon-to-be ex-wife’s boyfriend, putting him on the back of a motorcycle, and burying him. Eventually the West figure pours liquid over Davidson’s head and plants seeds on him, which sprout into flowers. The kidnapper then clips flowers and adds them to a flatbed truck’s worth of roses, a la the massive delivery West recently had made to his ex’s house.

The video ends with the message: “Everyone livd happily ever after… except Skete” (West’s derogatory nickname for Davidson). “JK he’s fine.”

The video was posted less than an hour after West’s new publicity form sent out a response to the legal separation judgment, saying that “Ye is focusing his entire attention to their children.”

Los Angeles County Judge Cochran declared Kardashian West legally single in a hearing that ended at about 10:30 a.m. PT. She appeared in court via video, answering with simple statements about whether she wished to proceed and how the couple’s children were faring, as lawyer Laura Wasser guided her through the proceedings.

The “Eazy” video was posted a little over an hour later. Kardashian West had previously stated in divorce paperwork that West’s constant Instagram posts about Davidson had “caused her emotional distress,” and he had seemed to be backing off his social-media tirades against the comic actor in recent days.

The release from West’s publicity firm said that “Kanye’s paperwork has always indicated that his problems with the divorce was only procedural. Moreover, he was always in support of the divorce only if Kim satisfied the procedural requirements to protect rights under the CA law – the same rights afforded to any litigant going through a divorce. … Today it was determined and addressed in court that Kim initially did not have the proper paperwork to get the bifurcation of the marital status.”

After adding that West is “focusing his entire attention to their children,” the release said the rapper would have “no official statement … at this time.”

And yet, via stop-motion animation, he did.