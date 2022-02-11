Kanye West Seemingly Targets Pete Davidson (Again) in New Song ‘City of Gods’

After dissing Pete Davidson in a song in January, Kanye West has once again taken aim at the “Saturday Night Live” star, who’s dating his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

On West’s newly released “City of Gods,” a collaboration with Fivio Foreign and Alicia Keys, he raps, “This afternoon, a hundred goons pullin’ up to ‘SNL’ / When I pull up, it’s dead on arrival.”

Earlier in the track, West references Kardashian herself: “And if I let ’em have my wife, n—-s should thank me / With this Balenciaga and Balenci’ boots and new blue Yankee.”

Earlier this year, on the track “Eazy,” West rapped, “God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass (who?).”

West ignited a media firestorm on Thursday when he publicly called out fellow Coachella headliner Billie Eilish for comments he perceived were aimed at rapper and Astroworld Festival founder Travis Scott, threatening to pull out of the California festival unless she apologized. At a recent Atlanta concert, Eilish paused the show to locate an inhaler for a distressed fan in the audience.

“Do you need an inhaler?” Eilish asked, pointing into the crowd. “Don’t crowd. … We’re taking care of our people, hold on. I wait for people to be okay until I keep going.”

Despite Eilish never mentioning Scott, West wrote in an Instagram caption, “Come on Billie we love you. Please apologize to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives. No one intended this to happen.”

West added: “Trav didn’t have any idea of what was happening when he was on stage and was very hurt by what happened, and yes Trav will be with me at Coachella, but now I need Billie to apologize before I perform.”

Eilish responded in the comments, writing, “Literally never said a thing about Travis. Was just helping a fan.”