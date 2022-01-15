Kanye West Vows to ‘Beat Pete Davidson’s Ass’ in New Single ‘Eazy’

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, has dropped a new single, collaborating with rapper The Game. In the new track “Eazy,” Ye tackles his impending divorce with Kim Kardashian West and their shared custody of their four children. The rapper mentions comedian Pete Davidson, who is currently in a relationship with Kardashian.

“God saved me from that crash, just so I could beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” Ye raps on the new single.

Ye shared a teaser for “Eazy” on Instagram on Friday evening, posting a picture of a skinned monkey with the caption “MY LIFE WAS NEVER EAZY.”

The Game and Ye have a long collaborative history, with their shared credits includes tracks like 2005’s “Crack Music,” 2007’s “Wouldn’t Get Far,” 2012’s “Jesus Piece” and 2015’s “Mula.”

“Eazy” is being released during a particularly busy time for Ye. Variety broke the news that Ye is set to headline Coachella in April, with Harry Styles and Billie Eilish confirmed as the other headliners of the music festival. The festival’s official line-up was revealed on Wednesday evening. Ye last performed at a special concert in Los Angeles that was livestreamed over Amazon Music and featured a guest appearance from Drake. The “Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert” was Ye’s first headlining live performance since 2016.

On Tuesday, Netflix released the first trailer for “Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy,” the streamer’s upcoming three-part documentary on the rapper. The production will explore Ye’s origins and formative days as an artist, as well as his current status as a cultural titan. The series will debut on Feb. 16.

Additionally, Ye is apparently hard at work on “Donda 2,” a sequel project to his 2021 certified gold album “Donda.”