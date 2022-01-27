Kanye West Announces ‘Donda 2’ Album Coming in February

Kanye West already has his next album ready, and it’s a sequel to last year’s “Donda” that’s coming next month.

On Thursday morning, West announced that “Donda 2” is set to release on Feb. 22, 2022. The 2/22/22 release date is appropriate for West’s first sequel album he’s made in his career.

He made the announcement with a picture of his Chicago childhood home on fire, along with the news that Future will executive produce “Donda 2.” Last year during one of his “Donda” album listening concerts, West famously built a replicate of his home in the center of Soldier Field in Chicago. More infamously, that was the same concert where he brought out controversial musicians Marilyn Manson and DaBaby on the steps of his house.

More to come…